ESPN’s New Music Curator Marshmello Is Remixing the NFL’s ‘Monday Night Football’ Theme Song

Why? That’s the question that will probably be running through the minds of many NFL fans when they tune into Monday Night Football on ESPN on Sept. 12.

The reason? ESPN has asked music producer Marshmello to remix its Monday Night Football theme song. Though we haven’t heard it yet, we’re still curious as to why the network would want to mess with perfection.

The theme has been a staple in NFL coverage for years. It’s as recognizable as the SEC on CBS theme or the melody that plays during NBC’s coverage of the Olympics.

“Working with ESPN is a dream come true as Monday Night Football and the NFL have been a part of my life ever since I can remember,” Marshmello said in a statement, per Billboard.com. “Having the opportunity to put my own spin on an iconic song that NFL fans everywhere recognize was an amazing opportunity.”

This will be the first remix of the iconic theme song. The new version makes its debut for Monday’s contest between the Denver Broncos and Seattle Seahawks.

We’ll find out if this was a smart move by ESPN or if it should stick with the original version.

ESPN made the decision to play with its Monday Night Football theme in an attempt to keep up with the times. Kevin Wilson, the creative music director at the network, explained why the classic song will get a new twist.

“Our goal was to take the classic Monday Night Football music and add a contemporary vibe to it,” he said. “To get there, we wanted to enlist an artist, a move we have never previously done with a ‘Heavy Action’ remix.”

Marshmello will also provide the soundtrack for MNF’s promos throughout the course of the 2022 NFL season.