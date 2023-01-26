Much has been made about what the Chicago Bears will do with the No. 1 pick in this year’s NFL Draft. Will they trade it and show how much faith they have in quarterback Justin Fields, draft a defensive star or stun the NFL world by drafting a quarterback?

That was what Chris “Mad Dog” Russo wanted to ask ESPN analyst Mel Kiper Jr. on “First Take” on Wednesday. At least, he tried to ask him that.

“There’s quarterbacks available,” Russo said. “Who knows on Fields? He hasn’t shown he can throw form the pocket yet. That’s the first thing. Second thing, if you love Fields, do you trade down to help your draft ‘booty’ and take more picks?”

Wait. What?

Stephen A. Smith couldn’t contain himself as Russo tried to gather his thoughts and admitted he used the wrong word while Kiper sat there waiting for him to finish the question. However, host Molly Qerim made sure to ask him to clarify what he meant, and it seems Russo was channeling his inner pirate, where “booty” means “treasure.”

That’s basically the explanation Russo offered.

“Capital,” Russo said. “Draft all the stuff you get with the draft and everything else. Assets, picks, things like that. I used the wrong word.”

How did he come up with that, anyway?

“It came to me,” Russo said. “Stupid.”

Justin Fields and the Chicago Bears have a very interesting offseason ahead

All eyes are on Chicago with the No. 1 overall pick after finishing the 2022 season on a 10-game losing streak. Kiper projected the Bears to draft Georgia defensive lineman Jalen Carter with the top overall pick in his first mock draft for ESPN, but there’s plenty of speculation general manager Ryan Poles could trade it.

That would mean Chicago would put all its chips in the middle on Fields, who’ll be in his third year in the league after the Bears traded up to draft him in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft. Although his passing numbers haven’t been very good — he threw for just 2,242 yards and 17 touchdowns this year — Chicago could try to upgrade his supporting cast. After all, the Bears the most salary cap space in the league in addition to the top overall pick.

It’ll be interesting to see what kind of assets, capital or whatever term you want to use for the Bears’ haul this offseason. One thing’s for sure, though. The offseason runs through Chicago.