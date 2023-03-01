ESPN Personality Lets Deion Sanders Have It Over Controversial Comments

Deion Sanders made waves during a recent appearance on “The Rich Eisen Show,” in which the Colorado head football coach said he aims to recruit quarterbacks who have a high GPA and come from dual parent homes.

Deion ain’t the only coach who think this way, sadly but it hurts more when coming from Black man. Another disappointing step in his journey. pic.twitter.com/pXECQvdtd4 — Chris Williamson (@CWilliamson44) February 26, 2023

“Well, we have different attributes. Smart, tough, fast, disciplined with character. Now, quarterbacks are different,” Sanders said, via Fox News. “We want mother, father. Dual parent. We want that kid to be 3.5 [GPA] and up. Because he has to be smart. Not bad decisions off the field, at all. Because he has to be a leader of men.”

Sanders said that the criteria changes when scouting defensive linemen.

“Defensive linemen is totally opposite. Single mama, trying to get it, he’s on free lunch,” Sanders said. “I’m talking about just trying to make it. He’s trying to rescue mama. Like mama barely made the flight. And I want him to just go get it. It’s a whole different attribute that you look for in different positions. And we have that stuff just chronicled. We know what we want, and we go get it.”

Those comments drew the ire of ESPN analyst Marcus Spears, who didn’t appreciate the laughs that Sanders’ words garnered.

“This s— ain’t funny,” Spears wrote on Twitter.

Spears later told another Twitter user that none of what Sanders said was fact-based.

“None of that S— based in fact on success which is what makes it the ultimate stereotype Fam but Go off,” Spears wrote.

Deion Sanders Rolling in Recruiting

Colorado hired Sanders, 55, on Dec. 4. Taking over a program which finished the 2022 season 1-11, Sanders quickly got to work on the recruiting trail. Colorado finished with the 33rd ranked recruiting class for 2023, notably landing former No. 1 overall recruit Travis Hunter from Jackson State.

“We’re not recruiting just no ordinary Tom, Dick and Harry,” Sanders said. “We recruited some guys that can light up the scoreboard and prevent touchdowns from occurring. We’re coming. We’re serious about that.”