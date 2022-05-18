ESPN Reportedly Promotes NFL Analyst Dan Orlovsky After FOX Sports’ Interest

If you’re like me and watch plenty of ESPN during the day, then you know who Dan Orlovsky is. From SportsCenter to Get Up! and First Take to NFL Live, his face is always on TV. Although he’s not the biggest NFL analyst at ESPN, Orlovsky is really good at his job – and everyone knows it.

While Orlovsky – who has been at ESPN since 2018 – has been successful with the network, he’s wanted by other sports media outlets. According to the New York Post, he was recently pursued by FOX Sports. FOX reportedly offered him his own weekly NFL show and a place in the booth on Sundays.

Because the offer was really good and Orlovsky could’ve taken it, ESPN countered with a better deal. As the New York Post reports, he will now join Steve Levy and Louis Riddick in ESPN’s No. 2 NFL broadcast booth. It’s a big advancement for Orlovsky, and he definitely deserves it.

While ESPN’s primary NFL broadcast booth now features Joe Buck and Troy Aikman, Orlovsky is right behind them in booth No. 2. That’s not too bad for a guy who’s only been with the network for four years. Well done, Dan.

Orlovsky Knows the NFL as Well as Anyone

For a guy who’s just 38 years old, Dan Orlovsky has had a heck of a career. That really goes without saying. If you’re a big-time NFL fan, then you know that he spent 12 seasons in the NFL as a quarterback for multiple teams. Before the NFL, he was a standout signal-caller at UConn and still holds many program passing records.

Following his retirement from the NFL in October 2017, Orlovsky joined the NFL Network as an analyst. After a short time there, he made the move to ESPN and has remained with the network since.

Now, Orlovsky will be on the call of some of the biggest NFL games each season.