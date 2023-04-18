The ship did not sail so smoothly during Tuesday Morning’s slate of ESPN shows. As part of the day’s Get Up broadcast, one member of the show, senior NBA reporter Brian Windhorst, could barely participate in the discussion — and when he did, he had to keep his voice at just a whisper rather than hootin’ and hollering at his normal level of volume.

As for why he had to do that… Well, apparently Windhorst has a bit of a grumpy neighbor in his Phoenix hotel, or at least one that isn’t a morning person whatsoever. Of course, Windy had to wake up pretty early to join the Get Up set. So we’re talking like 6 a.m. territory on the west coast. It was a little early for the person in the room next to Windhorst, though, and according to the ESPN star, his neighbor expressed a few choice words over his obligation to wake up and film a television show in his hotel room at roughly 7 o’clock in the morning.

After a few minutes of speaking at a whisper, the other members of the show rightfully asked: why are you talking so quietly, man? So, he explained the situation:

Windhorst explains why he has to whisper

“Well, we all have adverse situations, and apparently someone in the hotel room next to me was not a Get Up viewer and was not happy about the early wake up call here in Phoenix, and let’s just say that messages have been delivered not in a soft manner. I’m trying to avoid having a wrap on any part of my body.”

"Apparently someone in the hotel room next to me was not a Get Up viewer and not happy about the early wake-up call here in Phoenix. And let’s just say that messages have been delivered." pic.twitter.com/EaVLfguJSL — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) April 17, 2023

The ESPN crew then asked if Windhorst got a call from then hotel manager telling him to keep it down. But apparently, that’s not exactly how it went down. Instead, it sounds like the angry fella one door down skipped over confronting a manager. Instead, he went and dealt with Windhorst directly.

“This individual did not contact the manager, but their point was made very strongly,” explained Windhorst. “So I’m trying to respect my neighbors here in Phoenix before 7 a.m. here.”

There you go. If you happen to catch any Get Up today or a re-run later on, you can see Brian Windhorst huddling in his room speaking in whispers while trying to avoid an assault from his neighbor. That would not be the ideal start to his day. Especially since he’s supposed to be covering Game 2 of the Suns-Clippers series later in the evening.