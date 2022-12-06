LOOK: ESPN Savagely Trolls Ridiculously Bad NFC South

There’s really no other way to put it … the NFC South is bad. We’ve seen a large enough sample size to come to the conclusion that it’s the worst league in the NFL, and even ESPN has noticed.

During the Monday Night Football matchup between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints, ESPN trolled the division pretty hard. It used its own rendition of the “Spider-Man meme” to make the point that the NFC South isn’t very good.

Although, ESPN used much kinder terminology, saying it’s a “toss up.”

The NFC South is a toss up 😭 pic.twitter.com/2f2EvTxpNZ — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 6, 2022

After Tampa Bay’s win over New Orleans on Monday night, the Bucs are now the lone team in the division with a .500 record (6-6). Everyone else in the league is under that mark. There’s a chance that the division’s playoff representative enters the postseason with a losing record.

There’s a reason everyone — ESPN included — is taking shots at the NFC South right now. You just don’t typically see this kind of troll job from the major sports network.

Fans of NFC South teams may not like it, but the rest of us give ESPN a round of applause for this genius graphic.

Fans React to ESPN’s Graphic Roasting NFC South

A lot of people checking out Twitter during Monday Night Football enjoyed ESPN’s playful jab at the NFC South. It’s one of those “it’s funny because it’s true,” moments.

“Give this intern a raise,” one NFL fan said after seeing the graphic. Another added, “Someone out of this group is really going to host the Eagles or the Cowboys on wildcard weekend.”

A third fan’s “bold prediction” is still alive and well after seeing the graphic, “My prediction of the Panthers taking this at 7-10 with a 5-1 division record is still alive.”

There is also a chance that one team (most likely Tampa Bay) gets hot and rattles off a few more wins and secures a record over .500 before heading into the playoffs. But, even if that happens, the NFC South is still going to be remembered as the worst division in the NFL in 2022.