ESPN Signs Marcus Spears To Lucrative New Deal Amid Looming Layoffs

Although ESPN layoffs are expected to come over the next few weeks, the network is signing one of its most versatile employees to a lucrative new deal. Marcus Spears reportedly has a large new contract that will keep him with the company for at least a few more years.

Per the New York Post, ESPN signed Spears to a four-year, multi-million-dollar deal. Specific figures regarding the contract remain unknown at this time.

Spears dabbles in multiple shows with the sports network. He’s part of the NFL Live, crew as well as First Take, and Get Up!. The former NFL defensive end also hosts a podcast with Kendrick Perkins.

Spears has been part of the ESPN network since 2014 when he joined the SEC Nation crew. His roles with company have only expanded over time.

The extension for Spears comes at a time when Disney — which owns ESPN — announced thousands of looming layoffs. The company plans to cut 7,000 employees, per the New York Post.

ESPN has not yet started the layoff process but that’s expected to begin in the coming weeks.

ESPN Making Other Cuts

Employee layoffs isn’t ESPN’s only plan to attempt to save money. The company also plans to nickel and dime its workers when it comes to Twitter.

The blue checkmark on Twitter is going out the window, unless individuals plan to pay for Twitter Blue. So, you might expect a well-respected outlet such as ESPN would be willing to cover the cost of employees keeping their verification.

Wrong.

“Several different news agencies have taken a stand against paying for verification in light of Twitter’s new policies under the ownership of Elon Musk,” wrote Michael Dixon of Awful Announcing. “ESPN has followed a similar path, but not entirely.

“In a statement to Awful Announcing, an ESPN spokesman stated that any individual reporters will have to pay out of their own pockets for verification. The ESPN company accounts, though, are a different story. The decisions on those will be made following an ongoing ‘beta test.’”

ESPN’s networks will be covered under the “Verified Organizations” category. But when it comes to individuals, they’ll have to pay for Twitter Blue in order to keep that checkmark.

“ESPN will not be reimbursing talent if they choose to purchase Twitter verification,” the statement read. “As for the company accounts we, along with several other companies, continue to be in a beta test for ‘Verified Organizations.’ No decisions will be made until that is concluding.”