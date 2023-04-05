ESPN Will Not Reimburse On-Air Talent For New Elon Musk-led Twitter Expenses

ESPN isn’t planning on helping their employees keep their blue verification checks on Twitter.

It’s been all the rage on the world-renowned social media app. The blue check is going away, unless you pay for Twitter Blue. Instead of adding it to their expenses, ESPN told Awful Announcing that their team will have to pay for their own check, if they want one.

“Several different news agencies have taken a stand against paying for verification in light of Twitter’s new policies under the ownership of Elon Musk,” wrote Michael Dixon of Awful Announcing. “ESPN has followed a similar path, but not entirely.

“In a statement to Awful Announcing, an ESPN spokesman stated that any individual reporters will have to pay out of their own pockets for verification. The ESPN company accounts, though, are a different story. The decisions on those will be made following an ongoing ‘beta test.'”

Additionally, ESPN’s statement confirmed what Awful Announcing reported. While their company accounts with be covered under the “Verified Organizations” umbrella, individuals are out of luck.

“ESPN will not be reimbursing talent if they choose to purchase Twitter verification,” the statement read. “As for the company accounts we, along with several other companies, continue to be in a beta test for ‘Verified Organizations’. No decisions will be made until that is concluding.”

ESPN is far from the only company who will follow this path. Still, it’s going to be wild to see some popular personalities without the blue check, if they choose not to pay.

Patrick Mahomes Jokes About Reason Why He Won’t Pay For Twitter Blue Check, Verification

Meanwhile, Patrick Mahomes isn’t letting fame and fortune change his frugality, and Elon Musk won’t break his code either.

Twitter is infamously taking away the blue checkmarks that signal your account is verified from people who don’t subscribe to the platform Twitter Blue. Of course, Twitter Blue comes at a price, and it’s one Mahomes isn’t going to pay.

First, he questioned when it was happening in the first place, seemingly counting down his final days with his beloved checkmark.

“When are they taking away our check? (two laughing-face emojis)” tweeted Mahomes.

In response, Mahomes’ teammate Marquez Valdes-Scantling asked Mahomes to pay for the squad. However, Mahomes has a squad of his own to take care of at home, namely his wife and kids.

Now, paying for the blue checkmark isn’t exactly going to take food off their table. Nevertheless, it’s too much for Mahomes to think about.

“Can’t bro I got kids…” responded Mahomes.

Not only are kids one of life’s greatest joys, but also the perfect excuse for parents to get out of doing whatever they don’t want to do. Mahomes may be a young father, but he’s learning all the tricks of the trade all the same.

We don’t expect to see Patrick Mahomes with a blue checkmark too much longer, but his tweets will remain enjoyable for the foreseeable future.