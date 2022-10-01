ESPN’s Chris Fowler Offers Promising Update on College GameDay’s Lee Corso

Great news, College GameDay fans, we’ve received a positive update on analyst Lee Corso. Saturday afternoon, ESPN play-by-play man Chris Fowler — the pre-game show’s previous host — gave the update via Twitter.

Corso missed College Gameday’s trip to South Carolina for a top-10 showdown between No. 10 N.C. State and No. 5 Clemson. The 87-year-old college football legend felt under the weather and decided to stay behind.

Fowler took to Twitter on Saturday to provide a positive update on Corso’s status. It brought a huge sigh of relief across the college football world.

“I am really relieved and reassured after talking to my dear friend and living legend Lee Corso,” Fowler said. “He wasn’t able to be on GameDay this morning — something didn’t feel right today. He wanted to have some tests done. … He’s feeling fine, he’s in good spirits, making jokes on the phone.

“It bothered him not being able to be there and make the headgear pick of the Clemson Tigers. … He wants everybody to know how much he appreciates their positive energy, the well-wishers and we look forward to seeing him real soon.”

Update after speaking with Mr Corso. He was cracking jokes and feeling OK. 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/A8v7zyOlMH — Chris Fowler (@cbfowler) October 1, 2022

Even though we missed Corso on GameDay this week, we’re happy to hear he’s doing well. Hopefully the show’s legendary figure will be back on the set next week.

Fans Express Concern Over Lee Corso’s Absence

Chris Fowler probably saw the overwhelming concern for Lee Corso on Saturday after his absence from College GameDay. His update reassured a lot of worried fans.

Several fans posted to social media to wish Corso well and offer their support for the former coach.

One Twitter user said, “Hope it’s nothing serious and he’s back soon.”

This is the first @CollegeGameDay I can recall without Lee Corso live on set or via remote video. Hope it’s nothing serious and he’s back soon 🙏🏻 — Tyler Morrissey (@TylerRMorrissey) October 1, 2022

Another fan said that one of the biggest reasons he watches Gameday is for Corso. It’s “not the same” without the former head coach on the set.

Hope Lee Corso has a quick recovery. He’s one of the best parts of @CollegeGameDay and it’s not the same without him. — Aaron (@Aar1012) October 1, 2022

College GameDay still hasn’t made a decision on where it’s heading for Week 5. Wherever it is, hopefully Corso will be back.