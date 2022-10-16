ESPN’s College GameDay Heading to Eugene for UCLA-Oregon Clash

ESPN‘s College GameDay is heading to Pac-12 country. Saturday night, the popular pre-game show announced its destination for Week 8 of the college football season.

The College GameDay crew is heading to Eugene for next week’s clash between No. 11 UCLA and No. 12 Oregon. An official statement came from ESPN late Saturday night.

EUGENE, WE'RE COMING TO YOUR CITY!



Next up, we're headed to see @UCLAFootball take on @oregonfootball! pic.twitter.com/uRK5Mc2ZJP — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) October 16, 2022

Both UCLA and Oregon will be coming off idle weeks for next Saturday’s Pac-12 clash. The Bruins enter the game with a perfect 6-0 record while the Ducks sit at 5-1 on the season. Oregon’s only loss came to No. 1 Georgia in the opener.

Kickoff between the Bruins and Ducks is set for 2:30 p.m. CT. ESPN’s College GameDay begins its coverage each week at 8 a.m. CT and runs until 11 a.m. CT.

College GameDay On Hand for Epic SEC Clash

If next week’s game between UCLA and Oregon is half as good as what we saw from Knoxville this week, college football fans are in store for another treat.

College GameDay ventured to Knoxville for a top-10 showdown between No. 6 Tennessee and No. 3 Alabama at Neyland Stadium. The pre-game show’s arrival got Volunteer fans amped up for an exciting afternoon. The highly-anticipated contest didn’t disappoint.

Tennessee pulled off an epic upset, defeating Alabama 52-49 on a 40-yard field goal at the end of the game. Fans stormed the field, marking the end of a 15-game losing streak to the Crimson Tide.

TENNESSEE SINKS THE FIELD GOAL TO TAKE DOWN ALABAMA!!!! 🔥🔥@Vol_Football pic.twitter.com/kBzxzANTzy — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 15, 2022

We can only hope to see College GameDay preview a game like that again next week.

Tennessee Celebrates with the Outsider Cigar

What’s the best way to celebrate your first win over Alabama since 2006? How about with the Outsider Cigar?

Volunteers players and coaches celebrated Saturday’s win with victory cigars — a longstanding tradition for the winning team in this SEC rivalry bout. While nothing tastes quite as sweet as victory, the Outsider Cigar comes pretty close.

The celebration in Knoxville was incredible after Tennessee’s big win. The Outsider Cigar seemed to enhance the celebration, too.