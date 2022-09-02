ESPN’s ‘ManningCast’ Returning for 10 Games During 2022 NFL Season

NFL legends and brothers Peyton and Eli Manning will soon be back on everyone’s television for an alternative broadcast of ESPN‘s “Monday Night Football.” The network released the schedule for the popular “ManningCast,” which they elected to renew through 2024.

The entertaining sibling pairing will broadcast on ESPN2 for 10 games during the 2022 NFL season — starting with Week 1 between the Denver Broncos and Seattle Seahawks. The duo will get an up close look of Russell Wilson’s debut in Denver, on the heels of a five-year, $245 million extension he inked on Thursday.

Here’s this year’s schedule for the ManningCast. pic.twitter.com/l3BDycUDyc — Ben Fischer (@BenFischerSBJ) September 1, 2022

The “ManningCast” made a wildly successful debut last season. ESPN touted that the broadcast averaged 1.6 million viewers over nine episodes. It peaked at 1.96 million in the Week 8 matchup between the New York Giants and Kansas City Chiefs.

The Manning’s seldom went Han Solo, bringing on up to four guests each broadcast. Among the notables were Tom Brady, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, LeBron James and Snoop Dogg.

Who Had the Most Memorable Appearance on the ManningCast?

By far, however, the most memorable appearance came from former NFL running back Marshawn Lynch. Lynch started off his appearance by saying he took three shots of Hennessy before hopping on national television. It did not take long for Lynch to drop an f-bomb.

"Oh what the 🤭?!"



Marshawn Lynch is the GREATEST 🤣pic.twitter.com/IKi8BP3jeF — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) October 26, 2021

Eli Manning didn’t keep it PG himself during Week 3 of the “ManningCast.” Eli Manning was explaining how he was greeted by Philadelphia Eagles fans during his playing days and well, showed everyone. He flashed a double bird which resulted in fans sending in a few complaints to the FCC.

Eli Manning with the double bird on live TV. 😂 pic.twitter.com/LPU41kdFVO — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) September 28, 2021

“On ESPN ‘Monday Night Football’ Eli Manning used profane gestures that were despicable and unacceptable and fines should be levied,” one viewer complained. “Young Americans should never be exposed to something like that, it was disgusting.”