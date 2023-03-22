European Soccer Fan Sentenced to Jail After Attacking Goalkeeper During Match

During a European soccer match between Dutch club PSV Eindhoven and Spain’s Sevilla, a fan came onto the field and attacked Marko Dmitrović — Sevilla’s goalie.

It wasn’t a well-thought-out attack. Dmitrović is a 6-foot-4 athlete, after all.

The soccer fan started by punching Dmitrović when he wasn’t expecting it. However, despite landing a clean shot, the fan bounced off him and was immediately overtaken. He was then dragged off the field and arrested. You can watch the incident here:

PSV pitch invader goes to punch Sevilla and Serbia goalkeeper Marko Dmitrovic and bounces off him.pic.twitter.com/wviFZo819S — Sam Street (@samstreetwrites) February 23, 2023

The soccer fan didn’t just lose the fight, though. He was also sentenced to three months in jail for assault.

He earned it too. Fans think they can do anything to a player because of the emotional relationship that they have with sports, but imagine if someone broke into a regular place of business and punched them while they were working. ‘I was drunk,’ doesn’t hold up as an excuse for that.

On top of his criminal charges, PSV is suspending the twenty-year-old for 40 years. He also already had been serving a suspension by the Dutch Football Federation.

PSV released the following statement over the incident:

“The forty-year-long ban comes on top of a possible fine imposed by UEFA. The pitch invader is currently serving a three-month sentence with one month suspended imposed by the East Brabant District Court. He is also barred from the area around the stadium for two years”

Watch a Dog Interrupt a Soccer Match

There really isn’t anything better than dogs. After all, they just want to play and share their joy. That’s exactly what happened a dog decided to invade a soccer match between Philadelphia Union and Alianza F.C.

It was the 67th minute when this dog invaded the pitch. For most people, this is exactly who they wanted to see at that point. The canine invaded the pitch on a throw in and went straight for the ball. It was, in the end, a good touch for the pooch.

You can watch the dog invade the game, here:

This good boy just wanted to play! 🤣



Dog hilariously interrupts Philadelphia Union CONCACAF match 🐶



(via @FOXSoccer)pic.twitter.com/hulJsVI6Ub — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) March 8, 2023

Unfortunately, the official decided that the game couldn’t be played with the aid of a dog. So, he gave the good boy a red card. He protested, not wanting to go, and had to be carried off in the end.

The game ended in a scoreless draw. So, having this dog interrupt the game was really the best thing that could have happened.