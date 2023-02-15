European Soccer Goalkeeper Dies on Field Right After Saving Penalty Kick

Winkel Sport B goalkeeper Arne Espeel died Saturday just moments after saving a penalty shot for his team. He was 25.

The Belgian goalkeeper reportedly collapsed on the pitch after making the save, suffering an apparent medical emergency. Attempts from emergency services to revive him with a defibrillator were unsuccessful and Espeel was pronounced dead shortly after being taken to a hospital.

Winkel Sport B, who play in the second provincial division of West Brabant in Belgium, released a statement following Espeel’s death.

“Winkel Sport is in very deep mourning by the sudden death of Arne Espeel,” the statement read, per ESPN. “We wish family and friends of Arne our heartfelt condolences in this heavy loss. Football is an afterthought.”

A cause of death has yet to be determined, though an autopsy was scheduled for Monday. Results of the autopsy have not been released.

Winkel Sport B’s game against Westrozebeke was played at the club’s home ground in Sint-Eloois-Winkel in the West Flanders Province. Winkel Sport B led 2-1 before the tragedy occurred.

“This is a disaster and a shock to everyone,” said Patrick Rotsaert, sporting director of Winkel Sport B. “Arne had been with the club all his life and was very loved. He was a wonderfully sympathetic boy, always in a good mood and ready to help. This is really a heavy blow. First of all for his family and also our whole club.”

Thousands Pay Tribute to Belgian Goalkeeper

Over 1,000 people attended a ceremony Monday to pay tribute to the goalkeeper.

“The ball was still in play. Our goalkeeper got up as fast as possible to receive the ball, but then he fell,” assistant coach Stefaan Dewerchin said, via the Daily Mail. “It was really terrible to watch. All the players showered together after the incident. When the message came that our goalkeeper was dead, it was an unusually heavy blow. I think some players still don’t realize exactly what happened.”