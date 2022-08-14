Evander Holyfield, Mike Tyson Exhibition Fight No Longer on the Table

Let’s get ready to … grumble. Unfortunately, boxing fans, a potential exhibition fight between Evander Holyfield and Mike Tyson won’t be taking place after all.

Holyfield told TMZ Sports that it’s “too late” for the two boxing legends to get inside the ring for a fun exhibition fight. It’s too bad, considering the two highlighted the sport from the 1980s through the 2000s.

The two sides worked towards coming to an agreement for an exhibition fight in the spring of 2021. However, TMZ says that negotiations were so far apart that no deal could be reached.

Now, Holyfield says that he has no plans to step back inside the ropes. His last fight came in September 2021, fighting Vitor Belfort in an exhibition. He lost the bout.

Holyfield, 59, ends his career with 44 wins and 10 losses with 29 victories by knockout. Tyson won 50 fights with just six defeats and 44 knockouts. Holyfield defeated Tyson in the 1996 and 1997 fights.

Both Evander Holyfield and Mike Tyson Know Their Limits

A fight between two boxing legends would’ve been awesome to see for fans, even if it came in exhibition form. Unfortunately, it won’t be happening.

Holyfield claims he’s stepped into the ring for the final time, even for exhibition fights. That’s not too surprising as “Real Deal” approaches the age of 60.

Tyson also understands that age is becoming a factor. During his Hotboxin‘ podcast, the boxing legend says he knows his time is coming “soon.”

“When I look in the mirror, I see those little spots on my face,” Tyson shared. “I say, ‘Wow. That’s my expiration date coming close, really soon.’”

This type of exhibition fight probably would’ve drawn a pretty sizable crowd, considering the status of Holyfield and Tyson and their history in the ring.

But if you want to see these two inside the ropes, you’ll have to watch replays of the 1996 and 1997 fights.