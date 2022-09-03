Evander Holyfield’s Boxing Gloves From ‘Ear-Bite’ Fight vs. Mike Tyson Reportedly Up for Auction

If you’re looking to own a piece of boxing history, now is your chance. The gloves Evander Holyfield wore during his famous “ear-bite” fight against Mike Tyson in 1997 are reportedly going up for auction.

Per TMZ Sports, the boxing gloves worn by Holyfield could rake in over $100,000 at auction. So, if you’re interested in owning history, you’re going to need your checkbook.

Everlast made the gloves, which show “light use,” per TMZ. On the back cuffs, “Holyfield #1” are written in black marker.

Holyfield and Tyson first met in the ring in 1996. Holyfield won that fight with a seventh-round knockout. The following year, it appeared Tyson was on his way to another loss when he bit off part of Holyfield’s ear in the third round.

That action has become one of the most infamous in the history of boxing.

TMZ reports that the auction comes to an end later this month. Five bids have already been placed on the priced gloves.

Evander Holyfield, Mike Tyson Won’t Meet Again in the Ring

Not too long ago, there had been some hope that Evander Holyfield and Mike Tyson might again step into the ring. Recently, though, Holyfield said that there’s no chance of it happening.

The two parties tossed around the idea of re-entering the ring for an exhibition match. Momentum towards an event had been created, but the two sides couldn’t come to an agreement regarding finances. Now, it’s too late.

Holyfield recently told TMZ Sports there are no plans to step back into the ring for a fight — even an exhibition. He also said it’s “too late” for a deal to be done regarding a fight against Tyson.

Both Holyfield, 59, and Tyson, 56, draw enough of a crowd to bring interest towards a potential exhibition fight. Unfortunately for boxing fans, it doesn’t sound like that’s ever going to happen.