Everything to Know About Melissa Hutchinson, 2022 NFL Draft Prospect Aidan Hutchinson’s Mom

Even if you’re a casual NFL draft fan, tuning into tonight’s start of the 2022 extravaganza, you know who Aidan Hutchinson is. He’s the defensive end from Michigan who is vying with Georgia’s Travon Walker for the top choice.

But do you know about Hutchinson’s mother, Melissa who is developing quite the social media following? Hutchinson is a photographer who has documented this whole 2022 NFL draft process. She’s literally unhooking the velvet rope and beckoning fans to see what her son and family are experiencing.

Last week, the mom posted a collection of photos from Michigan’s pro day, with Aidan Hutchinson drawing so much interest. She captioned the gallery: Not too shabby Aidan Hutchinson.” (Check out the younger Hutchinson doing the pass rush obstacle course. No doubt, scouts were blowing a chef’s kiss).

Mom Goes Behind the Ropes to Show Fans Aidan Hutchinson and 2022 NFL Draft Path

Now, cue “Hail to the Victors.” The Hutchinson crew can’t be any more Michigan blue. The 21-year-old Aidan is the son of Chris Hutchinson, who captained the Wolverines football team during his time in Ann Arbor (1989-92). He earned team MVP honors for the 1992 season and still ranks 14th on the Michigan list for career tackles for a loss. Melissa also went to Michigan. She and Chris will celebrate their 27th anniversary in June. Their daughters are also Michigan students.

Maybe Aidan Hutchinson will make school history in 2022, becoming the first Wolverine ever to be selected with the No. 1 pick of the NFL draft. If Jacksonville goes elsewhere with pick No. 1, no doubt Detroit will think hard at Hutchinson at No. 2. And no matter where he goes, Mom Melissa will be there to document it all.

Melissa’s Latest Photo Was From ESPN Shoot in Vegas

This is her most recent post on Instagram. She made it last week. And it shows a silhouette of Aidan looking out over the Vegas skyline. In other words, the NFL world is within his fingertips.

She wrote: “One week until we board that plane to Vegas. Had a little taste of it last week during an ESPN shoot we were honored to be a part of…I thought this image was such a poignant foreshadowing here as Aidan stands overlooking the city that will host one of the most extraordinary nights of his life.

“I could write a book about our experience so far, but for now, all I can say is meeting and working with some of the most incredibly kind, hard-working, beautifully-spirited people has by far been some of the greatest experiences of my own life in the last 6 months. As you can imagine, this is all pretty surreal for our family, definitely unchartered territory….I say this over and again, but gratitude runs deep for all the support.”

This is the photo that officially introduced Melissa to a broad college football audience. It was back on Nov. 27, when Michigan stomped arch-rival Ohio State 42-27 at the Big House. Hutchinson may not go No. 1 tonight, but the Wolverines probably will own the Buckeyes in the draft’s upper echelon. Ohio State’s top-ranked player is receiver Garrett Wilson. He’s projected to go somewhere around the 10th pick.

Melissa captioned the photo: “I cried happy tears for days! I’m so proud to be a Michigan fan. Aidan is the epitome of a Michigan man. He should’ve had the Heisman! It’s great to be a Michigan Wolverine!!! “

