Ex-Cowboys HC Jason Garrett a ‘Finalist’ for Major CFB Opening

Jason Garrett may soon be back on the sidelines, but it’s not an NFL job dragging him out of his broadcasting career. According to a report from The Athletic, the former Dallas Cowboys leader is a “finalist” for a major college football opening.

Garrett is rumored to be one of the top candidates for the head coaching job at Stanford. That would be quite the move for the former Dallas head coach, having no college experience.

Stanford cut ties with David Shaw following the 2022 season, creating the opening. The Cardinal finished with a 3-9 record. Shaw produced just one winning record in the last four seasons — a 4-2 mark in 2020.

Garrett last served as the offensive coordinator for the New York Giants from 2020-21. He was the interim head coach of the Cowboys in 2010 before taking over the permanent position from 2011-19. Dallas posted an 85-67 record during his run with the team.

So, yes, Garrett would take a lot of coaching experience with him to Palo Alto. However, not having any college experience might hinder his success, especially in the world of recruiting.

But having not won more than four games since 2018, Stanford is in need of a major jolt. Perhaps hiring the former NFL head coach would be the boost the program needs.

Jason Garrett’s “Robot” Smile Gets People Talking

Before Jason Garrett’s name surfaced as a legitimate candidate for the head coaching job at Stanford, it popped up for another reason. And it really wasn’t a good one.

During an appearance on NBC’s Sunday Night Football a few weeks ago, fans got a little creeped out by Garrett’s “robot” smile. A brief clip from the show had social media buzzing.

Major robot vibes from Jason Garrett here.pic.twitter.com/0aDLwzF2xy — Outsider Sports (@OutsiderSports) November 28, 2022

“That stare is creep af,” one viewer said of Garrett’s smile. Another added, “Going to close my eyes and see Jason Garrett staring into my soul tonight.”

One fan put it quite simply, “Jason Garrett is a robot.” A fourth Sunday Night Football viewer never wants to see it again, adding, “Jason Garrett should not be allowed to stare directly into a camera and smile.”

If Stanford does hire Garrett, we won’t have to see that image on Sunday Night Football ever again. That might be enough to get the college football world behind this potential hire.