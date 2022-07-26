Ex-Florida Head Coach Jim McElwain Suffers Seizure, Will Miss MAC Media Day

Ex-Florida and current Central Michigan head coach Jim McElwain is in the hospital after suffering a seizure on Sunday. He tweeted out his status on Monday.

McElwain said he will miss MAC Media Day, scheduled for Tuesday, July 26 from the House of Blues in Cleveland.

“On Sunday, I had a seizure. I’m doing fine and all the tests have come back good,” McElwain wrote. “The doctors have asked that I stay in the hospital for a few days, so I won’t be at MAC Media Day.”

McElwain did not provide any other details regarding the situation. To close out his statement on Twitter, the Chippewas head coach said, “I can’t wait to get camp started.”

Jim McElwain’s Success at Florida and Central Michigan

It’s not often that a head coach’s run with a program can be considered successful when his tenure lasts just two-and-a-half years. However, Jim McElwain did enjoy plenty of success during his time with the Florida Gators.

McElwain led the Gators to back-to-back SEC East titles in 2015-16, posting a 19-8 overall record in those two seasons. After a 3-4 start to the 2017 season, McElwain and the school decided to part ways.

Following his time at Florida, McElwain served on Jim Harbaugh’s staff at Michigan for one season before taking the head coaching job at Central Michigan. In his first three seasons, he’s put together quite a run.

The Chippewas earned a trip to the MAC Championship Game in 2019, his first year as the head coach. Last season, Central Michigan tied for first in the division, but missed out on a title shot.

Central Michigan has posted a 20-13 record in McElwain’s first three seasons with two bowl appearances. The Gators posted a 22-12 mark under his guidance.