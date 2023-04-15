Ex-NBA Star Shawn Kemp Charged Formally For March Arrest In Connection With Drive-By Shooting

Former NBA All-Star Shawn Kemp was charged Friday with first-degree assault for his role in a drive-by shooting in Tacoma, Washington, on March 8.

Washington state prosecutors said the shooting, which occurred outside the Tacoma mall, was over a stolen cellphone. A text message sent by Kemp just prior to the shooting showed his intent to confront and shoot the person who allegedly stole from him, per ESPN. Kemp’s lawyers argue that he acted in self-defense. Tacoma police indicated that Kemp was not shot at.

Shawn Kemp will plead not guilty, his lawyers said. He is due to be arraigned on May 4.

“He is confident that once the jury hears from the witnesses. And sees the evidence at trial, they will conclude that he was justified in defending himself that afternoon,” said Tim Leary, Kemp’s attorney.

According to the Tacoma Police Department, an altercation broke out between the occupants of two cars near the Tacoma Mall at 1:58 p.m. Shots were fired, leading to one car fleeing the scene. A gun was recovered, though no injuries were reported. Kemp, 53, was booked in a Pierce County jail at 5:58 p.m. — roughly four hours after the incident.

Video of Shooting Involving Shawn Kemp Released

Not long after the shooting involving Kemp unfolded, TMZ Sports captured video of the incident. The video shows a man wearing a red vest (assumed to be Kemp) approaching a car and firing a shot. He drove away but then gave himself up to police.

“Witnesses tell us they heard multiple gunshots before pulling their phones out to record the incident… And claim they saw Kemp drive around the parking lot and ditched his gun in a bush before talking to police,” TMZ Sports reported.

Court documents say Kemp told police he went back to his own vehicle, parked several spots away, to get his own gun after being shot at.

The 17th overall pick in the 1989 NBA Draft, Shawn Kemp spent 14 seasons in the league, including eight with the Seattle SuperSonics. Kemp made six consecutive All-Star games from 1992-98, posting averages of 18.6 points, 10.7 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game. A three-time All-Pro, Kemp led the SuperSonics to an NBA Finals appearance in the 1995-96 season. In 79 games that year, Kemp averaged 19.6 points and a career-high 11.4 rebounds per game. Those numbers earned him his fourth All-Star Game appearance.

After the 1997 season, Kemp was traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers, where he played from 1998-2000. He was an All-Star in his first season with Cleveland when he averaged 18 points and 9.3 rebounds per game. That, however, wound up being his last.

Following his time with Cleveland, Kemp played for the Portland Trail Blazers from 2000-02. He spent his last year in the league with the Orlando Magic. He attempted to come back in 2005 and 2006, but missed workouts with interested teams.