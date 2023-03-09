Ex-NBA Star Shawn Kemp Released From Jail After Alleged Drive-by Shooting

Former NBA star Shawn Kemp has been released from jail, according to a report from KIRO. The ex-Seattle Supersonics player was arrested in connection with an alleged drive-by shooting that occurred in Tacoma, Washington.

Kemp currently faces no criminal charges and the investigation is ongoing. The former NBA star claims self-defense.

According to the Tacoma Police Department, an altercation broke out between the occupants of two cars near the Tacoma Mall. Witnesses heard shots fired and one car fled the scene. Police recovered a gun, as well.

Kemp’s lawyer, W. Scott Boatman, released a statement to ESPN.

“Late Tuesday evening Shawn Kemp’s vehicle was broken into and numerous items were stolen, including an iPhone,” he told ESPN. “On Thursday, Mr. Kemp tracked his iPhone to an occupied vehicle in a shopping mall parking lot in Tacoma.

“When Mr. Kemp approached the vehicle in an attempt to retrieve his stolen property, individuals inside the vehicle shot at Mr. Kemp, who then returned fire in self-defense.

“There was not a drive by shooting as previously reported and Mr. Kemp’s actions were reasonable and legally justified. Mr. Kemp met with law enforcement at the scene in an attempt to assist in the matter.”

Video Surfaces of Alleged Incident Involving Shawn Kemp

Not long after the alleged shooting involving Shawn Kemp unfolded, TMZ Sports captured video of the incident.

The video shows a man wearing a red vest (assumed to be Kemp) approaching a car and firing a shot. He drove away but then gave himself up to police.

You can see the full video here.

“Witnesses tell us they heard multiple gunshots before pulling their phones out to record the incident … and claim they saw Kemp drive around the parking lot and ditched his gun in a bush before talking to police,” said TMZ.