Ex-NFL QB Alex Smith Torches Commanders, Dan Snyder Over Constant ‘Distractions’

Ask former NFL quarterback Alex Smith what he thinks about the state of the Washington Commanders and he won’t hold back. The three-time Pro Bowl selection sounded off on his former team in a recent interview.

In a recent appearance on ESPN Daily, Smith blasted Commanders owner Dan Snyder for constantly creating distractions around the organization.

“To see what’s gone on certainly the last 10-15 years though has really tarnished that legacy of the team,” Smith said. “And as a player, when you’re there, as players, we talk often talk about eliminating distractions, right? There’s a lot of noise around NFL teams, every NFL team, right? The media, the coverage, the week-to-week, the ups, and downs. There’s just a lot of distractions out there.”

Smith enjoyed a 16-year career in the NFL. He spent most of his time with the San Francisco 49ers (2005-12) and Kansas City Chiefs (2013-17) before ending his career with the Commanders (2018-20).

He says the problems in D.C. are unlike anything he’s seen in the league.

“I’ve never seen a place where the distractions come from the other side of the building. For everybody out there, these are big facilities, and half the building is kinda dedicated to football. It’s weight rooms and locker rooms, and practice fields, and all that kind of stuff. The other half of it is the entire business entity of the organization. You rarely interact with each other.”

D.C. Attorney General Files Civil Lawsuit Against Commanders, Snyder

Smith’s comments come after the Commanders organization and owner Dan Snyder were named defendants in a civil lawsuit. Washington D.C. attorney general Karl Racine said the franchise, Snyder, the NFL and commissioner Roger Goodell “colluded” to deceive local residents about the workplace and culture.

“Today, we’re filing a consumer protection lawsuit, a civil lawsuit, against Dan Snyder, the Washington Commanders, the National Football League and the NFL commissioner Roger Goodell for colluding to deceive the residents of the District of Columbia about their investigation into a toxic workplace culture that impacted employees, especially women,” Racine said.

“All of that deception was to protect their profits and their image.”

As if that’s not enough, the Snyder family released a statement in October stating that they’re exploring the potential sale of the franchise. So, Smith is correct, the distractions have never stopped in D.C. since the start of the 2022 season.

Despite all that, the Commanders own a 5-5 record on the season. They also handed the Philadelphia Eagles their first loss of the season on Monday Night Football, winning 32-21.