Ex-NFL RB LeSean McCoy Has Shocking Take on Bill Belichick’s ‘Legendary’ Status

With six Super Bowl rings sitting in his trophy case, many consider Bill Belichick the greatest coach in the history of the NFL. But former running back LeSean McCoy isn’t so quick to hand that title to the New England Patriots leader.

Joining the Up & Adams Show this week, McCoy made some shocking comments as it relates to Belichick and his success in the league. He believes that some guy named Tom Brady might have something to do with all those Super Bowl victories.

“I mean, he’s had Tom Brady. You take away Tom Brady, do you know what he is? He’s under .500,” McCoy said. “I think he was very blessed to have Tom Brady. And I think now that he doesn’t have him, he’s like all the other good coaches — Marvin Lewis, Rex Ryan.

“I’m just being honest. They hate for you to be real about Belichick. I think he’s a good coach but all ‘the greatest’ and ‘we’ve never seen anything like him.’ That’s bullcrap.”

Patriots fans may have found a new enemy.

McCoy spent 12 seasons in the NFL, playing for the Philadelphia Eagles (2009-14), Buffalo Bills (2015-18), Kansas City Chiefs (2019) and Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2020). He was part of the Tampa Bay squad that won Super Bowl LV with Brady under center.

Does McCoy make a strong case? Or is he giving Brady a little too much credit for Belichick’s success in New England?

LeSean McCoy Cites Bill Belichick’s Lack of Recent Success

When McCoy was asked to provide a little more explanation behind his bold Belichick take, he cited New England’s recent lack of success. He also believes other head coaches would have multiple rings if they had the opportunity to coach Brady.

“Imagine if (Mike) Tomlin had Tom Brady. He would have multiple championships,” McCoy said. “Imagine if Andy Reid had Tom Brady. He would have multiple championships.”

“Now that Tom Brady’s gone (from New England), it’s gonna be a struggle every year for the Patriots to go to the playoffs. And then when they did go to the playoffs, they got blown out. I think he’s a good coach, I just don’t get the over-hype.”

In the three years since Brady’s departure from New England, the Patriots have posted a 22-20 record. Last year, the Pats won 10 games but suffered an ugly 47-17 loss to the Buffalo Bills in the playoffs.

Through nine games this season, New England owns a 5-4 record.