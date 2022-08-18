Report: Ex-NFL Star Aqib Talib Accused of Starting Fight That Led to Deadly Shooting at Youth Football Game

Witnesses say former NFL star Aqib Talib instigated the fight that led to a deadly shooting during a youth football game in Texas over the weekend.

WFAA TV obtained a new video that shows the moments before shooting.

Witnesses identified Aqib — wearing a bucket hat and white sneakers — as the one who started the fight. His brother, Yaqub Talib, allegedly shot coach Mike Hickmon, who died from his injuries.

Aqib allegedly ran across the field to the opposing sideline because of poor officiating, according to coach Heith Mayes.

”He ran across the field and ran over on our sideline and got in the ref’s face,” Mayes told WFAA TV. “He threw the first punch, and you see Mike trying to defend himself.”

Yaqub turned himself in to police earlier this week.

“Upon arrival, officers were notified of a disagreement among coaching staff and the officiating crew,” the statement from Lancaster Police read. “During the disagreement the opposing coaching staff were involved in a physical altercation and one of the individuals involved in the altercation discharged a firearm striking one adult male. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment where he was later pronounced deceased.”

Police charged Yaqub with murder, per WFAA TV. It’s unclear if he’ll face any other charges.

Aqib Talib’s Lawyer Issued a Statement

Shortly after the incident, Aqib Talib’s lawyer issued a statement. He acknowledged that the former NFL player was in attendance during the deadly altercation.

“Aqib was present when this unfortunate incident occurred and is very distraught and devastated over this terrible loss of life,” his attorney said, via TMZ Sports. “He would like to convey his condolences to the family of the victim and to everyone who witnessed this unfortunate tragedy.”

Aqib Talib spent 12 seasons in the NFL. He played for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, New England Patriots, Denver Broncos, Los Angeles Rams and Miami Dolphins.