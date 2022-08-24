Ex-Ohio State Football Player Arrested on Kidnapping, Robbery Charges

Former Ohio State football player Marcus Williamson was arrested on aggravated kidnapping and aggravated robbery charges, according to WBNS. He finished his playing career with the Buckeyes in 2021.

Police arrested Williamson following the incident in Memphis, Tennessee last week. A woman reportedly told authorities she was kidnapped by an unknown male. That individual then took the woman’s wallet and phone.

Williamson then allegedly forced the woman to drive him to an ATM to withdraw $500. He then demanded she leave the vehicle and he proceeded to drive away.

Police located the woman’s car the next day and the former Ohio State defensive back was still behind the wheel. He pulled into a car wash and threw away items belonging to the victim into a trash can.

Per the report, police charged Williamson with two counts of aggravated robbery, aggravated kidnapping and tampering with or fabricating evidence. He is being held on $80,000 bond.

Marcus Williamson’s Ohio State Career Ended in Bizarre Fashion

During his career at Ohio State, Marcus Williamson appeared in 26 games over five seasons. He tallied 65 tackles, four pass break-ups and forced two fumbles while playing for the Buckeyes.

In 2021, Williams had his most productive year. He hit the turf in 10 contests, totaling 24 stops, 1.5 tackles for loss, two pass break-ups and a forced fumble. Despite his contributions on the field, the defensive back’s career ended oddly.

Williamson didn’t make the trip to Pasadena for Ohio State’s Rose Bowl Game against Utah. Instead, the cornerback criticized fans and coaches in a bizarre Twitter rampage throughout the game.

Almost as bad as some of these coaches 🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️ — Marcus Williamson (@WW_Marcus) January 2, 2022

“Now that im a fan I gotta say… u fans kno nothing and have some of THE worst football IQ ever,” Williamson wrote in one tweet. “Almost as bad as some of these coaches.”

Ohio State defeated Utah 48-45 in the Rose Bowl, thanks to a last-second field goal. The game proved to be one of the most entertaining of the bowl season to close out the 2021 campaign.