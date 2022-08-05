Ex-Patriots Lineman Admits He Once Crashed Car to Avoid Bill Belichick’s Wrath

Bill Belichick might not look like an intimidating individual at first glance, but he’s still capable of striking fear in the hearts of NFL players. The wrath of the long-time New England Patriots head coach has caused guys to do some crazy things, too.

One of those individuals who went to extreme measures to avoid Belichick’s anger is Rich Ohrnberger, who played for the Patriots from 2009-11. The former Penn State offensive lineman and six-year NFL veteran admitted to doing something wild during his time in New England.

During The Hartman And Rich O Show, Ohrnberger admitted to intentionally rear-ending a vehicle while on his way to practice. The reason? He was running behind and thought it might be the end of his career.

“I was driving a Chevy Tahoe, and it says I’m late already,” Ohrnberger said, per TMZ. “Or, I’m gonna be. I’m like five minutes to being officially late, and I’ve got a 15-minute drive ahead of me. … “I had this sinking feeling in my stomach … I’m gonna get cut.”

“I see a church van in front of me that’s all dinged up, and it’s got the black smoke coming out of the exhaust pipe, and I’m just like, ‘I’m gonna hit this car.'”

That’s right. Ohrnberger decided it would be easier to deal with a fender bender than running a few minutes late. Talk about the ultimate intimidation factor.

Fortunately, nobody sustained injuries in the accident. Otherwise, that might’ve been a much more serious situation for Ohrnberger.

You may not know this, but Bill Belichick tends to be pretty thoughtful with his words when answering questions. You might also be surprised to learn that the Patriots leader doesn’t care much for fantasy football.

We’ll give you a minute to catch your breath after that bombshell.

During Patriots camp this week, Belichick fielded a question about fantasy football. His answer is probably something you’d expect from the six-time Super Bowl-winning head coach.

“Fantasy football doesn’t mean anything to me,” he said, per NFL.com‘s Ian Rapoport.

#Patriots coach Bill Belichick: “Fantasy football doesn’t mean anything to me.” — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 4, 2022

That’s probably breaking news for a lot of you. Belichick is always such a fun, happy-go-lucky character that you’d expect him to have a playbook full of cheat sheets on the subject.

Oh well. Not concerning yourself with fantasy football has proven to be an effective method to winning Super Bowl rings. But what kind of bragging rights come along with that?