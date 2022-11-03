Ex-Tennessee Football Sideline Reporter Issues Apology for ‘Offensive’ Tweets

Former Tennessee football sideline reporter Kasey Funderburg has issued an apology over “offensive” tweets she posted while in high school. She recently resigned from her position after the social media posts resurfaced.

“The comments I tweeted as a high school student were unacceptable and ignorant,” Funderburg wrote in a statement. “I sincerely apologize for using offensive language and to anyone I hurt or offended with those remarks. I take full responsibility for my actions. This language is not appropriate in any context and has not been part of my vocabulary since then.”

Funderburg graduated from Tennessee and worked in the school’s athletic department. In addition to sideline reporting, she also worked as an on-air personality for VFL Films and the radio call-in show, Vol Calls, per The Tennessean.

The tweets Funderburg sent date back to 2013 and 2014 when she was a high school student.

“Moving forward, I will continue my work to be a better ally so that I may promote a more inclusive society where everyone is welcome,” Funderburg continued. “Thank you to all the University of Tennessee teams I covered, my co-workers and fans who have supposed me over the years. I remain grateful.”

