ezekiel-elliott-reportedly-missing-cowboys-game-against-bears

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott will miss Sunday’s game against the Chicago Bears, according to a report in the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

The unidentified source told the Star-Telegram that the Cowboys star back should return for the Cowboys Nov. 13 game against the Green Bay Packers. Dallas has a bye, Nov. 6, NFL’s week nine, giving Elliott an extra week to rehab.

Elliott suffered a sprained knee and a thigh bruise in the Cowboys game last Sunday against the Detroit Lions. He got leveled by Lions safety Kerby Joseph in the second quarter. An MRI earlier this week revealed that the running back sustained a grade 2 sprain of his medial collateral ligament in his right knee. Coach Mike McCarthy confirmed that Elliott missed practice on both Wednesday and Thursday.

Elliott, at a media availability this week, said he wasn’t sure if he would play against the Bears.

“Trying to get stiffness out and get with training staff and seeing where it can get. I don’t know right now,” Ezekiel Elliott told reporters. “We still have a lot of time before Sunday. Just focused on getting this knee as healthy as I can.”

Elliott also said it would depend on how his knee felt by the end of the week, which is fast approaching. The Cowboys practice Friday, then will issue a team injury report.

Athletic trainers checked out Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott after he hurt his knee against the Detroit Lions. Reports suggest that Elliott will miss this Sunday’s game against the Chicago Bears. (Matthew Pearce/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Ezekiel Elliott Splits Time with Tony Pollard for Cowboys Offense

The Cowboys offense rotates two backs, with Elliott and Tony Pollard both splitting time. Elliott, the Cowboys first-round pick in 2016, has rushed for 443 yards on 109 carries this season. He’s gained at least 1,000 yards in four of his first six seasons. Elliott was injured in the second quarter against Detroit, but still returned to the game. He scored twice in the second half, gaining 29 yards.

Meanwhile, the speedy Pollard has gained 375 yards on 67 carries. The Cowboys’ fourth-rounder from 2019 also posted the lone 100-yard rushing game for the Cowboys this season. He notched 105 against the New York Giants. Last Sunday, he carried the ball 12 times for 86 yards against the Lions.

Rookie Malik Davis, an undrafted free agent, is the only other running back on the roster.