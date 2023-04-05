One F1 fan at the Australian GP picked up a unique souvenir during the race: A hefty gash from a piece of flying debris. And adding insult to injury, fellow fans purloined the bit of racecar that wounded the fan, Will Sweet.

Exiting the second turn at Albert Park on lap 54, Haas driver Kevin Magnussen went wide and clipped the barrier with his right rear tire. The contact between the wheel face and wall shredded Magnussen’s tire and wheel rim.

And a bit of that wheel rim sheared off and nicked Sweet on the right forearm.

The incident involving Kevin Magnussen that led to our third restart of the day! 💥#AusGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/PLxHFsZMhK — Formula 1 (@F1) April 2, 2023

Fortunately for Sweet, the harm appeared to be no more than a sizable cut on his right forearm — and a missing piece of F1 car. That would be an excellent piece to keep on the mantle for Sweet, but instead, he’ll just get a scar.

Australian television reporter Teegan Dolling tracked down Sweet at the race as he received some first aid. Apparently, Magnussen is his favorite driver. That doesn’t explain why Sweet was in a Mercedes shirt, though — Magnussen drives for Haas.

Also, Dolling got a picture of Sweet with the jagged metal that cut him. It’s a hefty chunk of metal that flew off of Magnussen’s car carrying a ton of energy. Unfortunately for Sweet, that energy got transferred into his forearm flesh.

JUST IN: Will Sweet was hit by his favourite driver @KevinMagnussen’s flying debris in yesterday’s race. It left a deep cut on his arm. He didn’t even get to keep the mangled metal – other fans took off with it. @sunriseon7 #7newsmelb #GrandPrix2023 pic.twitter.com/OfC6Z0S3mL — Teegan Dolling (@tdolling) April 2, 2023

F1 Fan Loses Track of the Hunk of Metal

And while F1 teams often try to reclaim pieces of their cars that break off in a crash, it wasn’t the case here. Haas won’t have any use for the scrap metal and the wheel rims aren’t exactly proprietary engineering. But other fans would gladly take home a piece of racecar. And apparently that’s what happened. Sweet lost track of the piece of the car because apparently, some other fans took the piece and left.

Kind of a raw deal for Sweet, who got about as close to the action as any F1 fan can be — and for good reason.

With six laps left until the end of the race, Magnussen’s crash did more than send some debris into the stands. It caused a late red flag, pausing the session and spurring a standing restart. That standing restart led to even more chaos, with two cars crashing out. That led to the race being completed under a safety car, capping a chaotic weekend in Melbourne.

Magnussen was one of eight drivers (out of 20 in the field) who did not finish the Australian GP. The third race of the F1 season was a battle of attrition and avoiding chaos, right to the very end. And the fans clearly weren’t exempt from the chaos, either.