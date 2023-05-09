F1 Miami Grand Prix food, drink prices crossed the border to absurdity

This past weekend’s F1 race occurred stateside in lovely Miami, FL and was the fifth race of the season and the first in the United States following previous stops in Azerbaijan, Saudi Arabia, Australia and Bahrain. Of course, the recent rise in popularity here in the U.S. has made the races much more high-profile events, which of course means heftier prices to get in, as well as to eat or drink.

At the Miami Grand Prix, though, you were practically coughing up an arm and a leg to even snag some drinking water. And if you wanted to eat, or, even worse, have an alcoholic beverage? Prepare to open up that check book! Just take a look at these obscene concession prices from the F1 race in Miami:

Sky high concession prices at Miami Grand Prix

Good grief, those prices are outrageous. Look at the first item on the food menu: a watermelon and tomatillo salad with arugula, goat cheese, mint and blood orange dressing that costs 250 bucks! For just 25 more dollars than that, at $275, you can lock down a plate of pretty standard nachos. Yet another $25 increase to an even three Benjamin Franklins gets you a Korean BBQ sandwich with “steamed buns.” Get outta town with those rates!

Crazy-expensive tequila

Ever felt like dropping five figures on a bottle of tequila? If so, you would have been in luck at the Miami Grand Prix, where bottles of Clase Azul Tequila Ultra went for $12,000 a pop. Now, after some research, it’s clear this is a pretty classy bottle of tequila that’s stowed and aged delicately and does fetches a hefty price. It was even called the “crown jewel of our portfolio” on the Clase Azul website. “A collector’s treasure,” they also said of this particular bottle.

It may be a prize, but you can find still find bottles of Clase Azul Ultra online for roughly two grand, or, about one-sixth of the price it costed at the Miami Grand Prix over the weekend. A $10,000 price hike just for buying it at the race?

That’s just some blatant price gouging. It’s what we’ve all come to expect at sporting events — $14 beer, $5 bottles of water, maybe an $11 pretzel and a $100 hoodie. Since you have a mass of people, tens of thousands, trapped in these stadiums and arenas during sporting events and for hours at a time, you can charge whatever you want for food and drinks because the patrons have no other option but to pay unless they want to starve and go thirsty while at the event.

The Miami Grand Prix is the latest and most egregious example of the ridiculous price gouging that goes on at most sporting events.