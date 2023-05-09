Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg competes in, wins first Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu tournament

Facebook founder and Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg is more than just a technology genius these days. Now, he’s apparently a force to be reckoned with in the world of Brazilian jiu-jitsu.

Zuckerberg took home a couple of medals from a May 6 tournament in Redwood City, California. He earned a gold and silver medal in the gi and no gi disciplines in the white belt master 2 lightweight division, per Jitsmagazine.com.

The tech wizard participated in the event as a representative of of Guerilla Jiu-Jitsu. Zuckerberg shared his success in a post on Instagram.

“Competed in my first jiu jitsu tournament and won some medals for the Guerrilla Jiu Jitsu team,” Zuckerberg wrote. “Thanks to @davecamarillo, @khaiwu, @intense0ne for training me!

Zuckerberg reportedly started his venture in Brazilian jiu-jitsu during the COVID-19 pandemic. Obviously, he’s a pretty quick learner if he’s already securing medals at these competitions.

It’s not clear if Zuckerberg plans to continue competing in these tournaments, but if he’s finding success, why not? This might just be the next big thing he conquers.

UFC’s Dana White discusses potential impact of new slap fighting league

Dana White helped build UFC into one of the bigger brands in sports. Now, he’s investing in another venture, a league called Power Slap. And he has high hopes for it.

White compared the social impact of the startup league to that of the NFL, NBA, WWE and others.

“The deal that I just cut for for Slap is bigger than the UFC deal we cut with Spike TV after the first season of The Ultimate Fighter,” White said. “I don’t give a (expletive) what the media says about it. They don’t matter … It’s been unbelievable. Not only is it unbelievable money wise, it’s been unbelievable as far as social media goes, We’re number one in all of sports. And when I say all the sports, if you take the NFL, the NBA, the NHL, F1 WWE and whom I forgotten? And added them all together, their numbers don’t compare to Slap’s.”

Don’t believe it? White had some numbers to back it up.

“There were people watching it,” White said. “It did 3.2 million viewers, and 1.7 million of them had never been to Rumble before … I mean, we were the biggest stream on a Saturday for Slap. The good thing is, most of you guys don’t understand social media and how it works … I’ll give you the numbers on Slap that were done by a third party that does this. These guys are like the Nielsen numbers for social media. We destroy everything in sports with Power Slap.”

So, get ready, America. Apparently Power Slap is the next big thing in sports. That, or Mark Zuckerberg’s Brazilian jiu-jitsu career.