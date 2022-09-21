Family of Little Leaguer Who Suffered Skull Fracture, Brain Injuries in Bunk Bed Fall Suing League & Bed Manufacturer

The family of the young boy who fell from a bunk bed and suffered injuries during the Little League International World Series is now suing the bed’s manufacturer and Little League Baseball.

The boy suffered a skull fracture and brain injuries last month after he fell from the top bunk on August 15. He was asleep in his Williamsport, Pennsylvania dorm at the time of the incident.

Jace and Nancy Oliverson, who are the parents of the 12-year-old Easton Oliverson, filed a negligence lawsuit in Philadelphia last Friday. The suit was filed against Savoy Contract Furniture of Williamsport and Little League International. This report is according to multiple outlets, including CNN, the Associated Press and NBC News.

The Little Leaguer and his teammates were staying in Williamsport ahead of their first game in the Little League World Series at the time of the incident.

“He just hit the ground super hard. Fractured his head. Fractured his cheekbone,” Jace told Salt Lake City’s KSL-TV after the accident occurred. “Fell about 6 feet high. It was carpeted, but it’s a pretty hard floor. But he just unfortunately just landed right.”

According to the complaint filed, the bed Easton slept in did not have a railing.

“Savoy designed, manufactured, distributed, marketed, and/or sold the bunk beds in a dangerous and defective condition in that they did not contain every element necessary to make them safe for their intended use,” reads the court filing, according to CNN.

Jace and Nancy are seeking more than $50,000 for Easton’s ongoing care. That number also figures in punitive damages, the lawsuit states, the AP reports. Their son suffered “significant and permanent injuries” after his fall, the parents allege according to CNN.

Easton Oliverson Has Started Recovery Process at Home

Following his fall, Easton was airlifted to Geisinger Janet Weis Children’s Hospital in Danville. He underwent emergency surgery and was placed in the ICU.

Unfortunately, Easton’s healing process has been a slow one. He took a fall while getting up and going to the bathroom. Though he hit his head again in the second fall, a CT scan later showed the second fall didn’t cause swelling, fortunately.

The boy was then released from the hospital on Aug. 30. He started his recovery in Utah. However, it hasn’t been easy for him or for his family.

According to attorney Ken Fulginiti, Easton has undergone three operations total and battled a staph infection, NBC News reports. “He’s not doing well,” Fulginiti said. “The more recent development, after a third craniotomy, is seizures. It’s been a long road.”

On Tuesday, the family shared a happy post to Instagram. Easton had finally returned home.

“We are happy to announce that Easton has made it home.” they wrote in their post, alongside a series of photos of the boy returning home. “He is resting and adjusting to his recovery away from the hospital.”

The post continued: “Please continue to keep Easton in your prayers. He is thrilled to be home, but understands that he still has a very long road ahead. It’s not going to be easy, but we have faith that his prayer army will continue to carry him through. Thank you, Team Easton! We love and appreciate you!”