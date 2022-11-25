Fan at Chargers-Chiefs Game Thrown Over Side of Stadium Bridge, Disturbing Video Emerges

After last Sunday’s game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers, a fan was thrown over a pedestrian bridge. The incident took place outside of SoFi Stadium. Two NFL fans got into a physical altercation that ended with one being dumped over the railing and onto a set of stairs below.

Video of the incident was captured by onlookers. It shows the two men getting into a fight, pushing and shoving start and then the man in the blue sweatshirt gets dumped over the side.

Watch the video below if you want, warning it is a little intense, so some folks may not want to watch it.

The dispute ended with folks chasing the man with the ball cap as he fled the area. Apparently, the Chargers are investigating the incident but they have yet to release a statement on the matter. According to the NY Post, the Inglewood Police Department is aware of the video and has launched an investigation.

Fans are always making fools of themselves. This is an unfortunate moment for the Chargers and hopefully, they are able to rectify this in some form or fashion.

This game was hard fought by both teams and the emotions bled over to the stands on more than one occasion. There was a fight in the stands among fans during the game at SoFi.

It looks like the two guys outside the stadium hadn’t had enough while they were at the game and had to go further.

Chargers Lose to the Chiefs

The Chargers had a tough night. After battling with the Chiefs for four quarters, they came up just short. A field goal difference separated these teams as the Chiefs left victorious 30-27.

However, there is a lot to like about the Chargers team, despite the result of the Chiefs game. Justin Herbert for one. As long as they have a young and talented quarterback, they will have a chance to win games. These teams have given two great performances this season against one another. Herbert and Patrick Mahomes are starting to build a great rivalry with each other.

This Sunday is another game for the Chargers. They will take on the Arizona Cardinals and should pick up a win. They have the Raiders right after that in December. Perhaps a winning streak is coming for this LA team.