Fan Claims Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva Fight Was ‘Rigged’, Shows ‘Photo Evidence’

A fan posted footage online which claims to prove that Jake Paul’s fight with Anderson Silva was “rigged.”

On Saturday night, Paul moved to 6-0 on his career after taking on the UFC’s longest-reigning champion in an eight-round contest in Glendale, Arizona.

Paul, otherwise known as “The Problem Child,” won via unanimous decision from all three judges.

However, the 47-year-old Silva still had an impressive showing, catching Paul with a few solid uppercuts.

Paul got a big knockdown in the final round with the right hand that’s becoming his signature move. Silva buckled to the canvas for the second time in his boxing career with the blow.

In the TikTok below, one fan thought that the knockdown punch was staged. You can be the judge of that by watching the video below.

Once the gap opened, Paul took advantage and landed a huge connection. However, many online still thought the interaction was staged.

A slow-motion six-second video from the fight has gone viral on TikTok. This video contains the caption: “And people still think these aren’t rigged.”

The fan took issue with the way in which Silva fell to the ground. The angle shown here looked a little odd and prompted strong fan reactions online.

Fan Claims Anderson Silva Faked the Loss Against Jake Paul

One fan commented that “Logan Paul’s WWE matches are more real than Jake Paul’s boxing fight.”

Another fan claimed that the interaction was fake, saying that Silva got paid to lose. “I watched this live yesterday. it was so obvious it was ridiculous. Silva had so many chances to punch and just played around. He got paid to lose.”

A third user agreed. “What I’ve been saying. So obvious when they showed the replay during the fight. Unreal.”

However, plenty of users acknowledged that the angle in the video makes it look as though the punch wasn’t clean.

Jake Paul has had many people claiming his fights are fixed. Plenty of fans claimed his December bout against Tyron Woodley was staged.

Woodley emphatically denied that was the case. Silva recently explained how he came to be knocked down.

“I failed in the strategy, and the last round, Jake [made] the good punch, and my base was not correct,” the Spider said.

“And that’s when I took the punch, but I didn’t feel knocked out. I don’t feel power, but I wasn’t in good balance, and that’s when I took the punch.”

After the fight, Paul called out both Nate Diaz and Canelo Alvarez. Paul was reportedly involved in an altercation with a member of Diaz’s team in the hallway of the Desert Diamond Arena.