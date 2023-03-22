WATCH: Fan Comes Dangerously Close to Falling Over Railing Trying to Catch Home Run at World Baseball Classic

For many, catching a home run at a baseball game is a dream. But one baseball fan may have tried a little too hard to make that dream come true.

The fifth installment of the World Baseball Classic kicked off this month, culminating in a championship game Wednesday night between Japan and the United States in Miami.

With the United State down 3-1 in the top of the 8th inning, Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Kyle Schwarber made a statement. With a 2-2 count, Schwarber hit a solo 463-foot home run to bring the U.S. one point closer to a victory.

The homer was hit in front of a sold-out crowd at LoanDepot Park in Miami, Florida. And one fan almost got a little too ambitious trying to catch the home run ball, having a close call with what would have been a devastating fall.

A fan at the World Baseball Classic came THIS close to going over the upper deck railing 😳 pic.twitter.com/M5mgVVXlKn — Outsider Sports (@OutsiderSports) March 22, 2023

Thankfully the fan avoided the potentially dangerous fall, but the U.S. could not avoid Japan. Japan would go on to win their third World Baseball Classic championship on Wednesday, winning 3-2 over the United States.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. Surprises NASCAR Superfan With Ride Around Charlotte Motor Speedway

No other professional sports league gives back to fans quite like NASCAR. Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Xfinity surprised one lucky fan. What was supposed to just be a pit crew experience and a short ridealong turned into the moment of a lifetime for Bridgett.

While the Hellman’s No. 88 was out there, Dale Earnhardt Jr. was not supposed to be the one driving. At least as far as this fan knew, that is. She knew that she was going to get an awesome day at Charlotte Motor Speedway, but before it was all over it got a lot better.

Xfinity has invested a ton into NASCAR. It is a sport that allows access like no other for fans. When the big reveal is shown at the end, it’s priceless.

The coolest surprise thanks to Xfinity Rewards and @DaleJr.



Check out https://t.co/T8f5Pci9Rx for your chance at incredible NASCAR experiences and more! See the full story at https://t.co/Cbc9SI8v39 pic.twitter.com/7GQmnHcK3o — Xfinity Racing (@XfinityRacing) March 8, 2023

Of course, Dale Earnhardt Jr. is the spirit of what makes NASCAR so great. He is a pure fan and lover of all things stock car racing. Giving a fan an experience like this is just part of the job, and it’s a job that he loves to do.

“Appreciate everything [Xfinity] does for NASCAR and its fans. I got to surprise Bridgett as part of the Xfinity Rewards program. Nothing more fun for me than taking someone for a ride on the high banks of Charlotte.”

Dale Jr. is always trying to do the next best thing for the sport.