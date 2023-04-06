Fan Scott Stallings Takes in The Masters With Golfer Scott Stallings After Invitation Mix-up

Imagine you’re Scott Stallings, the 38-year-old golfer, eagerly awaiting the embossed invitation from the Masters. Your wife had planned to wrap it and place it as a gift under the Christmas tree. But the golf elves failed to deliver.

Now, ponder what it was like for Scott Stallings, the 60-year-old realtor, who came home on New Year’s Eve to have a Masters invitation delivered to him via Fed Ex. Talk about potential geeked up giddiness. He’s got a handicap of 27 and is anything but the type of golfer with the skills to compete on the PGA Tour and especially at Augusta National.

You can relax, this story has a happy ending. With the Masters starting this morning in Georgia, the correct Scott Stallings is in the field. But the process of getting the Masters invitation back to the right Scott Stallings is priceless. It included coveted tickets to two practice rounds.

Here’s what happened:

Scott the realtor tried to find the golfer, DMing him on Instagram with this message: “Hi Scott. My name is Scott Stallings as well and I’m from (Georgia). My wife’s name is Jennifer too! … I received a FedEx today from the Masters inviting me to play in the Masters Tournament April 6-9, 2023. I’m sure this is NOT for me. I play but wow! (Nowhere) near your level.”

The golfer thought the realtor was pranking him. So the older Scott sent the golfer another message: “I’m really not kidding I promise.’’ And he had a proof of document life evidence — a photograph of the actual invitation.

Playing in the Masters is every golfer’s dream. And Scott the golfer hadn’t officially competed at Augusta in nine years. But he qualfied for this year’s event thanks to getting to The Tour Championship at the end of last season.

The Masters committee sent the invite to Scott Stallings’ address from 2014, the last time he played the event. It seems that Scott the realtor owned a condo down the street from the golfer’s old home. So Fed Ex used that address to track down the only Scott Stallings (the realtor) in town.

Scott the golfer invited his realtor counterpart and his wife to the first two practice rounds at Augusta earlier this week. The two met Scott the golfer and his wife, Sunday night. Everyone hugged. And Scott Sanders gave the kind couple another special Masters gift. He’d framed the invitation. The gift card said “Thank you from one Scott Stallings to the next.’’

What an incredible story. And if you’re curious as to how Scott Stallings plays this week, he was one of the first three golfers to tee off at the Masters, just as morning broke over Augusta. You can check the leader board here.