Fan Throws Paper Airplane on Court During Mavericks-Clippers Game: VIDEO

The court at American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas, had an unwelcome visitor Tuesday during the Mavericks-Los Angeles Clippers game.

Apparently a western conference tilt featuring stars such as Luka Doncic and Paul George wasn’t enough to keep one fan interested. The fan decided to fold a paper airplane and chuck it directly onto the court. Quite fitting given the name of the arena, eh?

Though the moment garnered a chuckle from the Bally Sports announcer crew, it caused a brief stoppage in the game.

A paper airplane flew on the court during the Mavs-Clippers game 😂✈️ pic.twitter.com/bBmbZJFcQP — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 16, 2022

Marcus Morris Sr. is the biggest loser in this whole thing. The Clippers forward appeared ready to blow past Mavericks forward Dorian Finney-Smith for a bucket before the paper airplane made landfall on the latter’s left hand. What could have been for Morris Sr., though he made up for it in a big way down the stretch, scoring 18 points on 7-of-11 from the field.

Mavericks Take Down Clippers in Thriller

The game turned out to be an enthralling one that went right down to the wire. Down 54-32 at half, the Clippers used a 33-point third quarter to get within four of Dallas. The two teams were evenly-matched in the final quarter of play until the most talented player on the court called game.

That would be Doncic, Dallas’ star guard. With the Mavericks up by one with 30 seconds remaining, Doncic grabbed an errant pass heading out of bounds to keep the possession alive. He beat the shot clock with a deep three near the left sideline.

Doncic finished with a team-leading 35 points on 11-of-22 shooting with 11 rebounds and five assists. He has now scored 30-plus points in 11-of-13 games this season.