WATCH: Fan Trailing Smoke Runs Onto Field During Rams vs. Bills Game

There’s a fan on the field and he’s *checks notes* trailing pink smoke behind him. That was indeed the scene on the field of SoFi Stadium in the fourth quarter of the NFL 2022 season opener between the Buffalo Bills and Los Angeles Rams on Thursday.

Not a streaker nor an activist promoting a cause, but a rogue fan carrying what appears to be either a flare or smoke grenade.

A fan invaded the field with a flare at the Rams vs. Bills game pic.twitter.com/Va15EzkVOO — Sportsville (@Sportsville_) September 9, 2022

The fan on the field elicited a nice pop out of the 70,000 in attendance — most of whom were busy sulking based on the Rams’ performance. It was one of the few times the crowd had something to cheer for as the Rams fell, 31-10. Not quite what the defending Super Bowl champions had in mind.

Von Miller, who departed Los Angeles this offseason for Buffalo, wreaked havoc all night. Miller recorded two sacks and didn’t waste time making an impact. New hairdo and all, Miller notched his first sack on his first series of the game.

New #Bills LB Von Miller sacks former teammate Matthew Stafford.



First sack of the NFL season.pic.twitter.com/sj8ACxfXtI — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) September 9, 2022

Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills Rout Los Angeles Rams in 2022 Season Opener

The story of the game, however, was Bills quarterback Josh Allen. The numbers speak for themselves: 26-of-31 for 297 yards and three touchdowns. Another 56 yards and a score on the ground. This was an MVP-worthy performance from the 26-year-old, who willed his team to victory.

With the result no longer in doubt late in the fourth, Allen showed why he has arguably the strongest arm in the game. He connected with his star receiver Stefon Diggs for a 53-yard score to give the Bills their 31-10 advantage.

Buffalo would close it out to begin their 2022 campaign 1-0. The Rams, meanwhile, will review the tape and attempt to figure out how they allowed seven sacks on the night. *Hint* that may or may not have to do with Andrew Whitworth’s retirement and Miller’s presence on the other side of the line of scrimmage.