Fans, Admirers Mourn the Passing of Legendary Broadcaster Vin Scully on Social Media

The sports world lost an icon last night, as legendary broadcaster Vin Scully passed away at the age of 94. Scully was most known for his 67-season run as the Brooklyn and Los Angeles Dodgers’ play-by-play man. But he also called many national events – such as The Masters, Super Bowls, MLB All-Star Games and World Series.

At 10:15 p.m. CT on Tuesday, the Dodgers made a post on social media announcing Vin Scully’s passing. Since then, many fans and admirers have posted their condolences and memories of the Hall of Famer.

Of course, the broadcasting community had some of the most beautiful tributes.

Vin Scully is the bar no one in our profession will ever reach. Graceful, eloquent. A storyteller with the ability to pilot passengers on an unforgettable journey without leaving the couch. He painted with words and each game was a masterpiece. — Karl Ravech (@karlravechespn) August 3, 2022

It is very likely that in the entire history of sports, no one person touched more lives, or mattered to more people, than Vin Scully. He was far more than the greatest announcer of all time. He was a gentleman and a role model, whose impact on the game will never be forgotten. pic.twitter.com/3qPMK8tAeH — Mike Greenberg (@Espngreeny) August 3, 2022

His big moments were brilliant. His asides were too.



Eloquence. Joy. Beauty.



Thank you for making the language seem both lofty and accessible, sir. https://t.co/pUvtf6gEwr — Jason Benetti (@jasonbenetti) August 3, 2022

I grew up in Los Angeles. The soundtrack of sport for me was the voices of Dick Enberg, Chick Hearn and Vin Scully. Scully was so much more than a broadcaster, he was a poet. RIP. https://t.co/8dpKf4SjJP — Jay Bilas (@JayBilas) August 3, 2022

there is no one who’s ever lived who i admired more than vin scully. even well past 80 years of age he would run a one-man broadcast booth every day and he was sharper, funnier, and more endearing than anybody. i was and am in awe of him. love you mr. scully, you were one of one https://t.co/iHNPlTbERn — Jon Bois (@jon_bois) August 3, 2022

Vin Scully was a storyteller, and nobody ever told the story of baseball better. He called games with such elegance and grace. He spoke only when necessary, allowing the broadcast to breathe when it demanded. He made baseball a more beautiful game. RIP. https://t.co/cmQ2nGJW3Y — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) August 3, 2022

Announcer Joe Davis was hired by the Dodgers in 2015 to spilt game assignments with Scully as he phased out of the booth, and took over after Scully ultimately retired in 2016. Davis told the story of their first interaction on air last night during Los Angeles’ game against the San Francisco Giants.

.@Joe_Davis shares the story of his first interaction with the legendary Vin Scully. pic.twitter.com/Mih4u47yq1 — SportsNet LA (@SportsNetLA) August 3, 2022

Touching Tributes Shared on Twitter Following Vin Scully’s Passing

Vin Scully’s impact transcended all sports. Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James was also deeply affected by his passing.

Rest in Power. A City of Angels icon. Another great one who made sports so damn special. #LoveLA💙 https://t.co/zHPD78KEsE — LeBron James (@KingJames) August 3, 2022

Scott Van Pelt took to Twitter to remark on the common influences of Scully and NBA legend Bill Russell, who passed away on Sunday at the age of 88.

What’s so remarkable about Bill Russell and Vin Scully is how many generations they impacted. Been struck by how many decades each man continued to reach those who watched and listened and learned. Lives lived in such exceptional fashion. — Scott Van Pelt (@notthefakeSVP) August 3, 2022

Lindsay Berra, the granddaughter of New York Yankees catcher and the endearingly eccentric Yogi, reminisced about what Scully said when her grandfather passed away.

When Grampa Yogi passed, Vin Scully said, "As long as people talk about the game, whenever they mention Yogi Berra, they will smile because he was that kind of a human being." Well, back at ya, Vince. You made baseball hearts smile for over 7 decades. Thank you. #RIPVinScully — Lindsay Berra 〽️ (@lindsayberra) August 3, 2022

Among Scully’s final words on air in his last broadcast in 2016 were: “You and I have been friends for a long time. But I know in my heart that I’ve always needed you more than you needed me. And I’ll miss our time together more than I can say.”