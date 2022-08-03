Fans, Admirers Mourn the Passing of Legendary Broadcaster Vin Scully on Social Media

The sports world lost an icon last night, as legendary broadcaster Vin Scully passed away at the age of 94. Scully was most known for his 67-season run as the Brooklyn and Los Angeles Dodgers’ play-by-play man. But he also called many national events – such as The Masters, Super Bowls, MLB All-Star Games and World Series.
At 10:15 p.m. CT on Tuesday, the Dodgers made a post on social media announcing Vin Scully’s passing. Since then, many fans and admirers have posted their condolences and memories of the Hall of Famer.
Of course, the broadcasting community had some of the most beautiful tributes.
“He painted with words and each game was a masterpiece,” Karl Ravech said.
“He was far more than the greatest announcer of all time,” Mike Greenberg wrote.
“His big moments were brilliant. His asides were too,” Jason Benetti said.
“He was so much more than a broadcaster, he was a poet,” Jay Bilas said.
“Love you Mr. Scully, you were one of one,” Jon Bois shared.
“He was a storyteller, and nobody ever told the story of baseball better,” Jeff Passan wrote.
Announcer Joe Davis was hired by the Dodgers in 2015 to spilt game assignments with Scully as he phased out of the booth, and took over after Scully ultimately retired in 2016. Davis told the story of their first interaction on air last night during Los Angeles’ game against the San Francisco Giants.
Touching Tributes Shared on Twitter Following Vin Scully’s Passing
Vin Scully’s impact transcended all sports. Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James was also deeply affected by his passing.
“Rest in Power. A City of Angels icon,” James shared.
Scott Van Pelt took to Twitter to remark on the common influences of Scully and NBA legend Bill Russell, who passed away on Sunday at the age of 88.
“What’s so remarkable about Bill Russell and Vin Scully is how many generations they impacted,” Van Pelt wrote.
Lindsay Berra, the granddaughter of New York Yankees catcher and the endearingly eccentric Yogi, reminisced about what Scully said when her grandfather passed away.
Among Scully’s final words on air in his last broadcast in 2016 were: “You and I have been friends for a long time. But I know in my heart that I’ve always needed you more than you needed me. And I’ll miss our time together more than I can say.”