Fans Mercilessly Troll the Dallas Cowboys for Winding Up With T.Y. Hilton After Trying to Land Odell Beckham Jr.

The Dallas Cowboys added a veteran to their receiving corps Monday, signing free agent and former Indianapolis Colts wideout T.Y. Hilton to a one-year deal.

The addition of Hilton comes after weeks of discussion between Dallas and fellow free agent receiver Odell Beckham Jr., who is still making his way back from a torn ACL suffered in last season’s Super Bowl. A deal with Beckham Jr. appears to be all but tabled for now with Hilton healthy and ready to play.

Hilton, 33, comes with credentials — a four-time Pro Bowler with five 1,000-yard seasons to his name — though NFL fans were quick to remind the Cowboys faithful of what could have been.

“They thought they ordered OBJ and the wrong package came in,” one fan wrote on Twitter.

Hilton, who suited up in just 10 games last season while battling through injuries, doesn’t appear to be a signing that has opposing fanbases worried.

“Dudes been washed since 2019 and plus the injuries trust me, eagles not worried,” another fan tweeted.

Cowboys Spurn Odell Beckham Jr. for T.Y. Hilton

Beckham Jr.’s month-long recruiting trip always appeared to end with him signing with Dallas, especially as owner Jerry Jones continued to bring up the possibility while talking with the media. Concern about his recovery, however, led the Cowboys to look elsewhere.

Enter Hilton — a veteran who will step in as an additional option in the pass game alongside CeeDee Lamb and Michael Gallup among others.

“Great addition,” Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy said. “We’ll get him out there Wednesday and get him acclimated. … He had a workout. Everything passed with flying colors. The timing is right. He’s ready to go.”

McCarthy added that Hilton has a chance to play in the Week 15 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

“I think as you view this thing as this push through December and into January, the availability for guys is obviously going to be smaller and smaller so for us to have a guy like T.Y. available, he can come in here and he’s going to be able to deal with the transition it will take this late in the season,” Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore said. “As a veteran he knows ball. He’s really, really smart. To have a guy like that, he’ll be able to handle the transition really, really well and provide some depth. We’ll see where all the roles transpire.”