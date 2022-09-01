Fans Thrown out of Toronto Blue Jays Game After Engaging in NSFW Act

Two fans were escorted out of the Rogers Centre Monday night for engaging in a sex act during a game between the Toronto Blue Jays and Chicago Cubs.

“Uh, I filmed a couple having sex at the Blue Jays game today in the 500s,” a witness told blogTo Tuesday. The witness, Dimitri Karakostas, provided video which has blurred out the NSFW content.

Two people were seen engaging in an apparent sex act at the Rogers Centre during last night's Blue Jays game, much to the surprise of anyone near them in the 500s. pic.twitter.com/9viHSXLJ8L — blogTO (@blogTO) August 30, 2022

The censored video shows a woman in a white dress straddling a man. The two are somewhere in the nosebleeds and seemingly out of sight — save the eyes of Karakostas of course. Another clip shows the fans being escorted away by stadium security.

Two people were escorted out of the Blue Jays game after getting caught having sex pic.twitter.com/z7CBTxRpQ7 — 6ixBuzzTV (@6ixbuzztv) August 30, 2022

The Toronto Police Service told blogTo that they have no information related to the incident. That would imply that no charges were levied. The Blue Jays reportedly have not commented on the situation.

Per Karakostas, the man who was being straddled apparently had never met the girl until that day. Police told him the guy flew in to see the girl and “that this was their first meeting.”

Blue Jays Fans Are the Second Time in Just Over a Week Fans Have Engaged in NSFW Act During MLB Game

Monday’s incident isn’t isolated throughout the MLB. On Sunday, Aug. 21, a couple allegedly partook in a sex act in the stands of Ring Central Coliseum in the middle of a game between the Oakland Athletics and Seattle Mariners.

The couple was spotted near the top corner of the stadium with not another soul in sight. The Oakland Police Department reportedly were not informed until after the game.