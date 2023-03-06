LOOK: Fans of the XFL’s DC Defenders Make Massive Cup Snake Stretching to the Top of the Stadium

The XFL’s DC Defenders fan base are establishing themselves as the premier cup snake organizers in the sports world. Fresh off a tragic week where their cup snake efforts were confiscated by arena officials in the third quarter, the Defenders announced that they were okay with the cup snake tradition as long as fans followed a few rules.

With the team’s blessing, fans created a “beer snake” Sunday that stretched the height of the stadium seating.

The Beer Snake reached the top of the stadium.



I think they're starting a second one. pic.twitter.com/8yZvwYawQN — Chris Vannini (@ChrisVannini) March 5, 2023

XFL Defenders cup snake tradition

The DC Defenders fans made a name for themselves in a big way three years ago, kickstarting the cup snake tradition. Fans had created a snake in March that caught national attention for the fun they were having in the stands — unfortunately becoming the final cup snake of the season as the XFL canceled the season shortly afterward.

With the XFL back and under new management, the tradition started up again this season. Last week, officials put a stop to the fun as fans were throwing cups at the fans building the snake. In their frustration at losing the snake, fans began throwing lemons on the field in hilarious protest.

Now, the team’s ownership made the call before Sunday’s game to officially allow the tradition to continue. Fans were only allowed to make the snakes in two sections of the stadium. The cups must be empty. And fans aren’t allowed to throw the cups to other sections to add to the beer snake. Plus, never, ever throw the cups onto the field. Or else, you’ll lose your XFL stadium privileges for the day.

With the new reasonable rules in place, the Defenders fans showed out in a huge way by creating a monster snake that stretched the height of the seating section. Apparently, they were so successful they began trying to make a second snake with excess cups. Sports traditions are often some of the best features of attending games. There’s no question that D.C. fans have something new to look forward to on football Sunday in the XFL.