Brittany Mahomes Celebrates Chiefs After Kansas City Locks Up No. 1 Seed for Playoffs

The Kansas City Chiefs have officially locked up the No. 1 seed in the AFC for the upcoming NFL playoffs. Patrick Mahomes’ wife Brittany, is clearly fired up after Saturday’s result against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Immediately after the game ended, Brittany took to Twitter to celebrate the big win — and get ready for the postseason. “Playoffs, let’s get it,” she wrote after the game.

Kansas City defeated Las Vegas 31-13 to finish the year with a 14-3 record and secure the top seed in the AFC for the postseason.

Patrick had a solid performance in the win, completing 18-of-26 passes for 202 yards with a touchdown and no picks. He also rushed for 29 yards on three carries.

Saturday’s victory marked the third time in the past five seasons the Chiefs have secured the top seed in the AFC. Kansas City looks to win its first Super Bowl since 2019 (Super Bowl LIV).

Andy Reid, Chiefs Pull Out All the Stops vs. Raiders

Kansas City’s offense didn’t really have much trouble with Las Vegas in the season finale on Saturday. But Andy Reid didn’t want to take any chances. He pulled out some tricks.

We saw something we don’t typically see on the football field — a game of “Ring Around the Rosie.” Well, not literally — but the team did break out a similar formation while in the huddle before getting into position.

The trickeration worked, too! But only temporarily. The Chiefs scored on the play but a holding call negated the touchdown. Kansas City scored on the following play, though.

You can see Kansas City’s unique huddle formation here.

Kansas City didn’t have to get too tricky to put points up on Las Vegas’ defense. The Chiefs cruised to a 31-13 victory to close out the NFL regular season.