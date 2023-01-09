Chargers Fans Furious Watching Starters Play Big Minutes For ‘No Reason’

Despite not having much more to play for this NFL regular season, the Los Angeles Chargers played their starters against the Denver Broncos. It wasn’t just a little bit either. Fans were freaking out watching as guys like Mike Williams got hurt, all while the team trailed the lowly Broncos.

If you’re going to make starters play in Week 18, then you should win. Especially when you’re a 10-win team against the Denver Broncos. The Broncos are one of the worst teams in terms of record and on-field chemistry. Should be easy enough.

However, the Chargers starters played. They kept playing. And they were losing. Then they were getting hurt. William suffered a back injury after catching a pass in what is ultimately a meaningless game.

You don’t want to be on the receiving end of plays like this.

“Omg the Chargers played their starters for no reason and are losing, “a fan said. “That’s just… wow.” Wow indeed. There were a lot of folks upset.

Fans Lose It Watching Chargers Play Starters For Three Quarters

Losing Mike Williams to injury right before the playoffs would be devastating. Williams has been a dangerous weapon for the Chargers. But even still, Justin Herbert threw 37 passes before he was taken out of the game.

That was too much for many fans. The Chargers starters played pretty much 3/4th of the game.

“Why is my quarterback Justin Herbert still in the game along with other key starters?” a fan asked.

LA fans watched Williams get hurt. Then they had to see Keenan Allen play multiple snaps after that. It was just too much. What good is making the playoffs if your team can’t compete once they get there?

“Mike Williams already carted off this game. He had already missed four games this season,” another fan noted. “Keenan Allen missed 7 games this season and the offense was completely broken. But sure, give him some run, Staley.”

Above all else, it just makes the team look bad. Seeing the Chargers play their starters so much and still fall behind the Broncos most of the game – that’s awful. It can hurt positive momentum moving forward.

“Chargers are trash,” someone said. “They thought they was doing something playing they starters lol.”

The Chargers showed that they know how to go out and lose a game in spectacular fashion. To even see them struggle against the Broncos this week is enough to make me avoid LA in the playoffs all together.