Chargers WR Mike Williams Makes Catch of the Year Contender, NFL Fans Erupt

There’s been a late submission for catch of the year in the NFL, courtesy of Los Angeles Chargers (9-6) receiver Mike Williams.

Williams needed every bit of his 6-foot-4 frame to haul in a pass from Justin Herbert in the Week 17 home matchup against the Los Angeles Rams (5-10). With 1:26 remaining in the second quarter, Willams twisted his body, caught the overthrown pass with one hand and still managed to get two feet in bounds. His remarkable grab put Los Angeles closer to field goal range ahead of the half.

Mike Williams really just did THAT 😳 pic.twitter.com/cVzL4GzmDw — Outsider Sports (@OutsiderSports) January 1, 2023

“Cmon Mike Williams, that catch was nasty,” Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant tweeted.

Williams’ catch is certainly one of the best of the 2022 season — definitely of 2023 thus far. The main contender lies in the incredible catch Minnesota Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson made in his team’s 33-30 overtime victory over the Buffalo Bills in Week 10. A catch so significant, Jefferson’s game-worn gloves and sleeve were sent to Canton to be on display at the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

“Mike Williams catch was impressive but definitely not catch of the year because that belongs to Justin Jefferson!” one Twitter user wrote.

The catch was just a reminder of the talent Williams possesses, with one fan making quite the comparison.

“When healthy he plays like [Pro Football Hall of Fame receiver Randy] Moss,” the fan wrote on Twitter.

Mike Williams is a Valuable Weapon for the Chargers’ Offense

Williams, 28, is enjoying another nice season with the Chargers, though he’s missed time with injuries. He suited up in 11 games entering Sunday, hauling in 52 receptions for 769 yards and four touchdowns. Williams is one year removed from posting career-highs across the board.

“For me, I just try to make a play. That’s the main thing,” Williams said in December. “Just take advantage of every opportunity that I get with balls down the field. Obviously, big plays can help the momentum of the team and the offense shorten the field… I’ve been able to do that so far, so I just have to continue to just be about that.”