Chiefs Fans Have Some Thoughts After Lil Jon Announced as Halftime Performer for Divisional Round Game

The Kansas City Chiefs have announced the halftime performer for Sunday’s AFC Division Round game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Lil Jon will be on the microphone at Arrowhead Stadium this week.

Kansas City announced the halftime act on Wednesday. The Chiefs will be playing in their first playoff game this season, having earned a first-round bye after securing the No. 1 seed in the AFC.

Several Chiefs fans had thoughts about the halftime performance selection for Sunday’s game.

The Chiefs' have announced their halftime show for the Divisional Round at Arrowhead.



It's Lil Jon. pic.twitter.com/J31wSI1Ycn — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) January 18, 2023

One fan took the news as a good-luck sign for the Chiefs, saying, “Last time Lil Jon was halftime performance at a Chiefs playoff game they won 30-0 over Houston.”

Another already requested a specific song, tweeting, “Please play Get Low!!” Many simply tweeted out a GIF of Lil Jon.

Generally speaking, it seems that fans are excited about Lil Jon performing at halftime. They’ll be even happier if he helps bring a win to Kansas City.

NFL Divisional Round Playoff Schedule

Now that the Wild Card Round of the NFL playoffs has concluded, it’s time to look ahead to the Divisional Round. Eight total teams continue fighting for a trip to Super Bowl LVII this weekend.

Two games are scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 21. The Divisional Round continues into Sunday, Jan. 22. Here’s a look at the complete schedule for the weekend:

Saturday, Jan. 21: Jaguars vs. Chiefs – 4:30 p.m. ET (NBC)

Jaguars vs. Chiefs – 4:30 p.m. ET (NBC) Saturday, Jan. 21: Giants vs. Eagles – 8:15 p.m. ET (FOX)

Giants vs. Eagles – 8:15 p.m. ET (FOX) Sunday, Jan. 22: Bengals vs. Bills – 3 p.m. ET (CBS)

Bengals vs. Bills – 3 p.m. ET (CBS) Sunday, Jan. 22: Cowboysvs. 49ers – 6:30 p.m. (FOX)

In the Wild Card Round, a touchdown or less decided four of the six games. Hopefully, we get more of that same kind of excitement this weekend.