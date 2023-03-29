College Baseball Streaker Interrupts Rivalry Game, Moons Crowd and Nearly Gets Away

When Texas and Texas A&M meet in any sport, expect some mayhem. On a chilly Tuesday in College Station, the chaos was a streaker who interrupted a baseball game.

The setting was Blue Bell Park at Olsen Field. And fans in the arena were treated to the baseball streaker, who hopped out of the stands in the fifth inning. The SEC Network was broadcasting the game. But the ESPN cameras didn’t show the streaker. Rather, the announcers laughed as the Aggie fans sat back and watched the show. A&M coach Jim Schlossnagle looked bored with the antics.

And we have an update. Turns out the cops arrested Spencer Werner, a freshman on the Aggie cross-country team. The Houston Chronicle said Werner posted $2,800 bail and was released.

Fortunately, the streaker identified as Werner was semi-dressed. He was shirtless, but was wearing shorts. He’d also taken a sharpie and had written “Trump 2024” across his chest as he ran with a sign that said “Longhorns Suck.”

The dude concealed his identity with a lucha libre wrestling mask. He slipped onto the field from the right-field stands. Then as he sprinted towards first and looped around to third base. That’s when he let go of the sign so he could pull his shorts down to moon the crowd. His parents = proud. But he did have some speed.

Danny Davis, who covers the Longhorns for the Austin American-Statesman, tweeted the video. He captioned it “Horns (and pants) down in College Station.”

Horns (and pants) down in College Station. pic.twitter.com/E7quA3aOnr — Danny Davis (@_dannydavis) March 29, 2023

Brent Zwerneman, who covers A&M for the Houston Chronicle, also shared a video of the baseball streaker. His vantage point was from right field at Blue Bell. Zwerneman wrote “Half-hearted streaker at Texas at Texas A&M baseball game. Never seen that here.”

Half-hearted streaker at Texas at Texas A&M baseball game. Never seen that here 🤷‍♂️: pic.twitter.com/0v7D9sXs3I — Brent Zwerneman (@BrentZwerneman) March 29, 2023

Baseball Streaker Climbed Wall, But Couldn’t Escape Police

Alas, our favorite, half-hearted baseball streaker didn’t get very far once he managed to scale the wall in right centerfield. The Barstool Account for Texas A&M shot some video on the other side of the wall.

A security guard armed with a Taser was waiting and ready. The streaker immediately fell to his knees with his (gloved) hands up. Then he flopped on his belly. There was no resisting arrest.

The streaker has been detained pic.twitter.com/tb9rKrYdBu — Barstool Texas A&M (@BarstoolTexasAM) March 29, 2023

The University Police Department threw the misdemeanor book at the baseball streaker. Cops charged him with criminal trespass and disorderly conduct. Those are Class B and C misdemeanors. As we said, Werner posted bond on both charges.

As for the game, the Longhorns maintained their lead over the Aggies after the baseball streaker vacated Blue Bell. Texas won, 5-2, to extend their victory streak to 15 straight. It also represented the Longhorns first victory at Olsen Field in a dozen years. Although the baseball streaker had the sign that said “Longhorns Suck,” UT may view him as a good-luck charm.