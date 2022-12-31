College Football Fans Can’t Believe Clemson’s Awful Special Teams Play in Orange Bowl

You hear it from coaches all the time: in order to win a football game, you have to be sound in all three phases. Clemson is really putting that to the test in the Orange Bowl.

In the first half on Friday night’s Orange Bowl game against Tennessee, Clemson’s special teams had one of the worst performances you might ever see. It cost them on the scoreboard, too.

Clemson’s offense was unable to get across the goal line on Tennessee’s defense through the first two quarters. No problem — the Tigers were in field goal range five times, so surely they put quite a few points on the board.

Unfortunately for Clemson, that wasn’t the case. Kicker B.T. Potter missed his first three field goal attempts, leaving the Tigers scoreless. Additionally, Clemson also failed to convert on a fake field goal, in which Drew Swinney — son of head coach Dabo Swinney — got stopped short of the line to gain.

Clemson has lined up in the field goal formation four times.



They have zero points.



They've now missed three field goal tries and were denied on a fake field goal play. 🏈😬 #OrangeBowl pic.twitter.com/VgJuPqaRrm — The Comeback (@thecomeback) December 31, 2022

It was about as disastrous of a performance as you can imagine. The silver lining? Potter did convert on his fourth field goal try to put the Tigers on the scoreboard.

Small victories, right?

Fans Can’t Believe Clemson’s Special Teams Woes

Not too often do you see a top-10 college football team struggle so much on special teams. Clemson’s was so awful that fans started chiming in on social media about the issues.

“B.T. Potter has entered the transfer portal,” one account on Twitter said. Another added, “Not liking B.T. Potter’s chances for Orange Bowl MVP.”

One fan wasn’t particularly thrilled with the fake field goal try, saying, “Drew Swinney was selfish on that play. Went for the glory. He pitches that ball and it’s an easy first down.”

Too many times, special teams gets overlooked in football games. That’s not the case in this year’s Orange Bowl.