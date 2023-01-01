College Football Fans Question Fiesta Bowl Field Conditions After Players, Refs Keep Slipping

Those watching the Fiesta Bowl between TCU and Michigan may be wondering why the officials and some of the players were slipping.

After all, State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona is an indoor venue. The playing surface shouldn’t be wet. But yes, the Horned Frogs and Wolverines were playing on regular Bermuda grass. The beauty of the stadium is it features a retractable roof and field. So the grass gets full sunshine outside for much of the week.

But here’s the problem. Believe it or not, it does get rainy in Arizona, especially this time of year. The Bermuda was outside for five of the past seven days. And it still was wet when stadium workers rolled out the grass Friday in time for the Fiesta Bowl Saturday afternoon.

You can see the time-lapse here:

Yahoo Sports kicked off the college football social media discussion about the grass, likening the surface to one found in another sport.

“Is this field a green-painted ice rink? Dudes are slipping everywhere,” Yahoo tweeted. Fans who are used to watching games played at the stadium quickly answered. One replied “2019 Fiesta bowl tweets in 2022.”

Another tweeted “Par for the course for this field.” Or how about this tweet: “Drinking game: A shot every time someone slips in the Fiesta Bowl.”

There are only two stadiums in the country with retractable surfaces. Alllegiant Stadium in Las Vegas is the other one. That’s the home of the Las Vegas Raiders. Then there’s State Farm Stadium. It’ll be the focus of the NFL world in early February, since it’s also the Super Bowl venue.

“It’s a shame that Arizona gets so much love for big events,” tweeted Joe Fann, a sports content creator. “Cause State Farm Stadium sucks. It’s like if a massive Costco had a football field in the middle.”

But it’s still strange to see an indoor stadium with wet grass. The slippery surface didn’t seem to impact players that much in the second half, although a TCU tailback slipped in the fourth quarter when he was near the end zone.

And, the players definitely adjusted to the surface. Otherwise, how do you explain this? This Fiesta Bowl became the highest-scoring game in its history. Who cares about wet grass, especially if you’re a Horned Frog.