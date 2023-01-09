Cowboys Fans Roast Dak Prescott After Rough Dallas Loss to Commanders

If you’re a fan of the Cowboys and Dak Prescott, you definitely need a hug — or maybe an extra beer — after what unfolded at FedEx Field against Washington.

There was no explanation for a 26-6 loss to an opponent featuring a rookie QB making his NFL debut. In fact, Commanders quarterback Sam Howell definitely had the better stat game than Prescott. Plus, there’s the win in his first start.

Meanwhile, Prescott turned in his worst game all with something significant on the line. The Cowboys had a chance for the top seed in the NFC playoff bracket. After the loss to the Commanders, the Cowboys will be fifth.

When asked to explain his own performance in Cowboys post game, Dak Prescott threw out an applicable expletive.

“Shitty, as simple as that,” Prescott said. “It’s hard to explain it. Not good enough. … Just couldn’t get off on the right foot.”

With Cowboys Playoff Seeding On the Line, Dak Prescott Picked Bad Day for Off Game

Prescott completed only 14 of his 37 pass attempts for 128 yards. Washington’s Kendall Fuller even returned an errant pass for a pick six for the Commanders first TD. Dallas Coach Mike McCarthy finally pulled the quarterback in the fourth quarter and sent in second-teamer Cooper Rush.

Former NFL great Shannon Sharpe, who now works as an analyst for Fox Sports, was live tweeting his thoughts about the Cowboys-Commanders game. He made a joke about all the pass attempts going to Noah Brown.

“I don’t care what y’all say,” Sharpe tweeted. “N. Brown has a secret tape of Dak with a goat. That’s the only explanation for all these targets.”

Sharpe’s tweet prompted this reply from a Cowboys fan:

“Dak is just another cowboy stat champ quarterback. “He’s no leader and neither is the coaching staff. Look at Brock Purdy .. unreal.” Purdy, a rookie, is the current starter for the streaking San Francisco 49ers.

And here’s what’s frightening a ton of Cowboys fans. Prescott bookended the regular season with bad games. It seems a lifetime ago, but Prescott threw for only 134 yards in a season-opening home loss to Tampa. His QB rating of 47.2 was only a smidge better than the 45.8 he registered Sunday against the Commanders.

There’s also these interception stats. Prescott has thrown picks in each of his last seven games. He and Davis Mills (Texans) are co-leaders in the NFL for most interceptions. Each has 15.

There’s More Bad News for Dallas. Hello, Tom Brady

Guess what? The Cowboys head to Tampa to open the playoffs against Tom Brady and the Bucs. Brady is 6-0 against Dallas.

“Dak Prescott is the reason that the Dallas Cowboys can’t be great right now,” a fan tweeted. “He’s a talented QB. But he’s not THE GUY that’s needed to win a Super Bowl. Bring Tom Brady to Dallas. We’ve got a great O-line, great D, stud WRs, stud RBs. It’s a recipe for success.” (Well, Brady is a free agent next year, but we’re betting Jerry Jones won’t make a call).

Another fan posted: “Back to back weeks where Dak Prescott got outplayed badly against a quarterback seeing the field for the first time this season. Dallas Cowboys, is this who you think can win us a Super Bowl?”

Last week, the Cowboys faced Tennessee and Josh Dobbs, who was making his first career start. Dobbs threw for 232 yards and a touchdown in the 27-13 loss to the Cowboys. Prescott had better numbers. He also completed 70 percent of his passes.

Yet here he was Sunday, misfiring on two out of every three attempts. Meanwhile, Howell was 11 of 19 for 169. He even gained 35 yards on the ground.