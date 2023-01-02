Cris Collinsworth Makes Wild Comment About Steelers’ TJ Watt, NFL Fans Lose It

NBC “Sunday Night Football” color commentator Cris Collinsworth has the NFL world talking during the Week 17 broadcast featuring the Baltimore Ravens (10-5) and Pittsburgh Steelers (10-5).

After Steelers linebacker TJ Watt notched a fourth-quarter sack — his fifth overall of the season — Collinsworth spent a good bit of time talking about Watt. For viewers at home, Collinsworth took it too far when he said that anyone is capable of doing what Watt does, just as long as you train like him.

Needless to say, there’s nobody on the planet like the reigning AP Defensive Player of the Year.

“We’re all capable of doing that”………Cris Collinsworth. Nope,” one fan wrote on Twitter. “Don’t think I can pull off moves like TJ Watt.. but ok.”

Even with the right amount of training, that doesn’t make up for the obvious: Watt is built like a genetic freak. Those watching at home…likely aren’t.

“Did Cris Collinsworth just say we can all play like T.J. Watt if we simply train like he does?” another fan asked. “No Cris, I’m 5’9 with a 5’5 wingspan. No amount of training is making me like T.J. Watt.”

Tom Brady Responds to Criticism from Cris Collinsworth

Collinsworth is no stranger to making headlines, as he did last Sunday during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ (8-8) 19-16 victory over the Arizona Cardinals (4-12). After quarterback Tom Brady misfired on a pass intended for receiver Russell Gage, Collinsworth dropped a zinger.

“I got nothing,” Collinsworth said while laughing. “I mean, this is a layup. This is like watching LeBron James miss a layup right here. … I don’t know what I’m watching.”

Brady responded to the criticism on his “Let’s Go!” podcast Monday.

“I’m gonna get a chance to cover some games here shortly, at some point,” Brady said. “So maybe I get a chance to fire back at everyone else. That’s natural for a commentator to have his opinion. Whether you agree with it or not, that’s just an opinion.”